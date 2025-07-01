Skip to content

People Explain Which 'Small Luxuries' They Can't Live Without

CNN's Abby Phillip Shares Classy Clapback After Trump Lashes Out At Her On Social Media

Abby Phillip; Donald Trump
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images

After President Trump posted criticism of the "3rd rate" CNN host on Truth Social, Phillip shared a short but polite response on X.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 01, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

During the first term of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, his relationship with the press was probably best described as volatile. He had his favorites—the ones that stroked his ego—and the ones he called "enemies of the people."

CNN has definitely been on Trump’s hit list for years.

On Friday evening, the POTUS took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to attack the 24-hour news network.

He wrote:

"Where does CNN get its 'talent?' Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!)."
"She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate. Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

CNN News Night host Abby Phillip responded, moments later, on X.

She wrote:

"Thank you for watching Mr. President."

If the audience all left, how did Trump see the episode and comment as it aired? Clearly someone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was watching.

People appreciated Phillip's low key dig.









During the episode, Phillip told panelists Scott Jennings, Ashley Allison, Mike Leon, Stacey Schneider, and Joel Rubin that any economic upturn was the result of TACO Trump once again pausing his proposed tariffs.

Phillip said:

"Scott [Jennings] offered one explanation for the highs in the stock market. There are other explanations. Here’s one from Jason Furman, an economist."
"The macro economy is doing decently. He said, especially when it comes to tariffs, the market is now more confident that Trump will back off if necessary."
"He added in April, I think the fear was that he would just plow ahead no matter what. Now, there is a sense that there are realities that he won’t try to blow past."

She added:

"It’s hard to argue, Scott, that that’s not accurate when just this week, today, they’re saying, oh, that 90-day deadline, we’re just going to push it back out another 90 days. So, the market’s basically saying, oh, okay they’re just going to push it back."

After Jennings accused her of saying anything to make Trump wrong, she stated:

"But, genuinely, maybe you could argue that this is a negotiating tactic that is working, fine. But the truth is Trump is, in fact, backing down and the markets have calmed because of that."

There are few things Trump hates more than the truth.

Except maybe when it's delivered by a woman of color.

