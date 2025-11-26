Straight Guy Gets Epically Dragged After Claiming 'Friendsgiving' Is 'Homosexual' In Bizarre Hot Take

In a shocking turn of events, straight conservative men are feeling their masculinity is under attack by something completely normal: eating food with friends in November.

That's woman sh*t! Or, actually, gay sh*t, according to some conservative weirdo on X who thinks the Thanksgiving tradition of "Friendsgiving" is "homosexual."

Fellas, is it gay to have friends? According to this guy it is, especially if there's a turkey and a sense of gratitude in the room. What is this, a gay bathhouse?!

The X user, who goes by the name Doug Stanowski MBA, used a common meme to express his sentiment, a screengrab of the Norman Rockwell painting "Freedom of Speech" in which a man stands up at a crowded meeting to speak his mind.

People have been using the painting for a few years now on social media, especially on X, as a joking way to bravely express their "unpopular opinions" and hot takes.

Stanowski wrote:

"'Friendsgiving' might be one of the most homosexual things you can do as a man."

Shade aside, how utterly devastating and heartbreaking it must be to be so petrified of anyone thinking you're not Rambo or whatever that you're afraid of basic parts of life that make it worth living. Hopefully he gets help, because this is mental illness.

But he's certainly not alone in these ridiculous and bizarre sentiments!

This kind of take on "Friendsgiving" is right in line with "manosphere" influencers like Andrew Tate (who recently doubled down on his opinion that having a girlfriend is gay, by the way) and his many imitators.

One of those imitators recently said, for example, that the mere act of COOKING is "gay"

Yes, you heard that right, if you eat anything besides apples and dry oats like a gd horse you are a homosexual no woman will ever want, or something. Whatever.

It's all part of a seemingly coordinated right-wing campaign to keep straight men as terrified of seeming gay as possible in order to keep them in the political fold.

Observe, for example, right-wing influencer Suzy Weiss, sister of thinly veiled right-wing ideologue Bari Weiss who recently took over CBS News, explaining why even caring about food at all is an assault on masculinity perpetrated by the late Anthony Bourdain, a famously effeminate homosexual man (that was sarcastic).

Hard to pin down what's more discomfiting: the right's diabolical commitment to their man-terrorizing psy-op, or how easily men fall for it. Why limit ourselves—it's both!

Anyway, as you might guess, since most people still live in reality, Stanowski's weird take won him a lot more mockery than fans.





















In any case, when told his take is "garbage" by a big tough Marine who's done "Friendsgiving" the past few years, Stanowski then hopped in his own replies to repeatedly clarify that it's not the act that's homosexual, it's giving it a name.

Mr. Stanowski, please, please find a therapist. You don't have to live like this.