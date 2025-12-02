Trump Dragged After Vowing To Release Results From His 'Perfect' MRI On Unknown Body Part

President Donald Trump was dragged after he told reporters he would release the results of an MRI because the results were "perfect."
The White House has not released the results of a scan after Trump's recent admission that he underwent an MRI as part of a visit to Walter Reed Military Center in October.
What the White House did release was a letter from White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella saying that "the purpose of this imaging was preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function."
The imaging results, Barbabella said, are "perfectly normal" and that there are no major abnormalities affecting his heart or major blood vessels. Overall, "all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused" and "functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns."
You can see the letter below.
The White House
While on Air Force One, Trump was asked about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who called for Trump's recent MRI results to be released. Trump had earlier used a slur to demean those with disabilities and said Walz “does nothing”—whether “through fear, incompetence, or both"—regarding the number of Somalian refugees in his state.
Trump had also announced he had ended legal protections for Somali residents of Minnesota “effective immediately,” alleging “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State.”
In response to reporters' questions about the MRI, Trump said:
"If they want to release it, it's okay with me to release it. ... If you want to have it released, I'll release it."
Trump also drew a parallel to his 2019 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he urged Zelenskyy to investigate Biden, then seen as his likely opponent in the 2020 race. That call ultimately triggered his impeachment by the House of Representatives, though the Senate later acquitted him.
He said:
“It’s perfect. Just like my phone call, where I got impeached. It’s absolutely perfect.”
However, when asked "what part of the body" the MRI was looking at, Trump seemed stumped:
"I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing."
That last remark referenced what Trump described as a very difficult “aptitude test” he took at the military hospital, boasting about his performance. While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome.
You can hear what he said in the video below.
No one was impressed by Trump's response.
Trump's health continues to be a topic of national concern.
In recent appearances, Trump has shown visible ankle swelling and discoloration on his right hand, and witnesses have also observed him nodding off during official engagements. In July, the White House disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory disorder that can cause leg swelling.
Despite this, Trump is “fully fit” for the presidency, according to a memo from the White House physician released earlier this year after his annual physical. Among the cited evidence of his top-tier health was his “frequent victories” in golf tournaments.