'The Daily Show' Transforms Video Of Trump Being Led Around By Japan's PM Into Dog Show Parody—And It Is Brutal

The Daily Show had social media users laughing after its writers transformed President Donald Trump's awkward video that shows him being led around by Japan's Prime Minister into a dog show parody—complete with on point audio commentary.



Trump’s visit to Japan was aimed at boosting Japanese investment in the United States following the election of Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister. But things took an awkward turn during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Trump appeared to lose his bearings as he walked through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band, momentarily leaving Takaichi behind. The incident, captured on video, quickly circulated online, sparking fresh discussion about Trump’s cognitive decline.

The Daily Show couldn't help but channel Best in Show with audio commentary of the moment as Trump was led around by Takaichi... kind of like a dog contestant:



"Introducing one of the favorites of tonight's show, the Old American Beaverhound. He is in the care of expert handler Sanae Takaichi. Lively, aggressive, and incredibly horny, the Beaverhound is especially popular among rural white families."

"That's right, and judges tonight will be looking for the hallmarks of a good Beaverhound: strong veneers, girthy cankles."

Once Trump wandered off and Takaichi had to guide him:

"Oh, whoops! It looks like's wandered away from his handler. That's going to cost him some points. Okay, it looks like he's back on track now. Excellent form on that turn."

"The Beaverhound's golden mane is glistening! Indeed, and one final trick: a leap onto the platform. And ... nailed it! Wow! What a performance from the Old American Beaverhound!"





It was a brutal response to the embarrassing display—though people were unnerved by how much Trump has clearly declined.





Trump's health is back in the news this week after he revealed aboard Air Force One that his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month was to undergo an MRI as part of what he described as a “routine yearly checkup." The press noted that this explanation doesn't make sense because his last annual physical took place just six months ago.

Neither Trump nor White House officials have explained the reason for the MRI. Trump, however, mentioned what he described as a very difficult “aptitude test” he took at the military hospital, boasting about his performance.

While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.