Skip to content

HOA Bans Outsiders from Trick-or-Treating

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'The Daily Show' Transforms Video Of Trump Being Led Around By Japan's PM Into Dog Show Parody—And It Is Brutal

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Sanae Takaichi
The Daily Show

The Daily Show transformed Trump's awkward video being led around by Japan's Prime Minister into a dog show parody with hilarious on point audio commentary.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 29, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Daily Show had social media users laughing after its writers transformed President Donald Trump's awkward video that shows him being led around by Japan's Prime Minister into a dog show parody—complete with on point audio commentary.

Trump’s visit to Japan was aimed at boosting Japanese investment in the United States following the election of Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister. But things took an awkward turn during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Trump appeared to lose his bearings as he walked through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band, momentarily leaving Takaichi behind. The incident, captured on video, quickly circulated online, sparking fresh discussion about Trump’s cognitive decline.

The Daily Show couldn't help but channel Best in Show with audio commentary of the moment as Trump was led around by Takaichi... kind of like a dog contestant:

"Introducing one of the favorites of tonight's show, the Old American Beaverhound. He is in the care of expert handler Sanae Takaichi. Lively, aggressive, and incredibly horny, the Beaverhound is especially popular among rural white families."
"That's right, and judges tonight will be looking for the hallmarks of a good Beaverhound: strong veneers, girthy cankles."

Once Trump wandered off and Takaichi had to guide him:

"Oh, whoops! It looks like's wandered away from his handler. That's going to cost him some points. Okay, it looks like he's back on track now. Excellent form on that turn."
"The Beaverhound's golden mane is glistening! Indeed, and one final trick: a leap onto the platform. And ... nailed it! Wow! What a performance from the Old American Beaverhound!"


It was a brutal response to the embarrassing display—though people were unnerved by how much Trump has clearly declined.


Trump's health is back in the news this week after he revealed aboard Air Force One that his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month was to undergo an MRI as part of what he described as a “routine yearly checkup." The press noted that this explanation doesn't make sense because his last annual physical took place just six months ago.

Neither Trump nor White House officials have explained the reason for the MRI. Trump, however, mentioned what he described as a very difficult “aptitude test” he took at the military hospital, boasting about his performance.

While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.

Latest News

Woman investigates if J.D. Vance wears eyeliner
Political News

TikToker Hilariously Identifies Exact Brand And Shade Of Eyeliner J.D. Vance Wears In Resurfaced Video

MAGA hats
Political News

Single MAGA Women Complain That D.C.'s Conservative Dating Scene Lacks 'Masculine' Men—And We're Cackling

A man blocking his face with a bouquet of flowers
Trending

Women Reveal Which 'Nice Guy' Behaviors Are Actually Massive Red Flags

Woman Caught Giddily Knocking Down Neighborhood Halloween Decorations On Security Camera Sparks Outrage
Trending

Woman Caught Giddily Knocking Down Neighborhood Halloween Decorations On Security Camera Sparks Outrage

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump and Lee Jae Myung
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

South Korea's President Just Presented Trump With A Massive Gold Crown—And Everyone Had The Same Response

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump traveled to Asia to address the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit being held in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31 - November 1, 2025. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday, before the summit formally begins.

APEC is an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. In advance of the meeting, Trump visited Malaysia, then Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@katherinejaayne's X video
@katherinejaayne/Twitter (X)

Katy Perry Blasted For Destroying Elaborate Birthday Cake Without Ever Tasting It—And Points Were Made

We all know the feeling of working hard to pick out the perfect gift for a loved one, only for that person to not appreciate all of our effort.

Once we give a gift, the recipient is free to do whatever they want with it, though that doesn't remove the sting of dismissiveness and disrespect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @timmydgl's TikTok video
@timmaydgl/TikTok

TikToker Reveals What His 'Real Voice' Sounds Like In Viral Video—And Explains Why He's Faked It For 30 Years

Most of us have changed something about ourselves at some point in our lives, whether it was because someone made a cruel comment or because our inner people-pleasers thought that changing would make us more palatable to other people.

But all those changes really did was put distance between us and our true selves, not to mention the pressure to keep up the charade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Olive Garden restaurant exterior (left) and a viral Reddit photo of an extra-long receipt (right)
u/TheShoobster420/Reddit; Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Olive Garden's Endless Pasta Bill

If the economy’s cooked, Olive Garden’s making sure it’s at least al dente—reviving its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, the carb-loaded stimulus package no one asked for but everyone needs.

From August 25 to November 16, for just $13.99, customers can indulge in up to 96 combinations of noodles and sauces, plus unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, which, according to Morgan’s law, you must eat at least three of before your entrée arrives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simu Liu; Kevin O'Leary
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

It seems like every industry is currently grappling with the rise of AI and how the technology will be used in that field.

Front and center is the world of film and other creative endeavors, with propositions as mild as using AI to write publication release copy and as wild as what Kevin O'Leary suggested recently: replacing background extras in film to save a few bucks.

Keep ReadingShow less