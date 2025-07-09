Skip to content

Mark Ruffalo Blasts Joe Rogan For Being Shocked By ICE Raids On Non-Criminal Immigrants

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Elon Musk and Grimes
Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue

The singer, who shares three children with Musk, called out X after returning to the platform following a break.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 09, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Claire Boucher—who performs and creates under her stage name Grimes, but prefers her birth name or just "C" offstage—recently returned to her musical persona's social media accounts after taking a hiatus for her own well-being.

Once extremely active, she noted on X in April:

"I've been way more offline lately, tried all the apps for a bit yesterday and man! It's rly dark on here!"
"I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing [sexy] things."
"I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it's causing great harm to society."

Her high level of activity—posting on X a dozen times on May 7 alone—continued for most of April and the first week of May, but then fell off dramatically, ending with only a few posts for the rest of May and the entire month of June. The Canadian musician and artist dropped in occasionally to share performance scheduling news or to promote a book.

During one brief stay on X in June, she finished up by stating:

"I must go back offline for cognitive security reasons."
"I will be back when the art is ready, but I will be bringing the cognitive security agents with me to clean this place up."

Boucher checked in again on July 7 and had a much harsher assessment for the platform owned by her on again, off again partner Elon Musk. The two share three of Musk's 14 children: 5-year-old X Æ A-Xii, 3 1/2-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl, and 3-year-old Techno Mechanicus.

She wrote:

"Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning."
"The entire thing is a theatre. A sh*tty pale simulacra of a life."


People saw no lie in her assessment of the state of X under Musk's management even if they weren't sympathetic.


Yeah, Grimes is 100% a victim of the right-wing abuser circle but it is worth adding that Elon Musk himself is also poison in his own right.

[image or embed]
— Liam Quane 🏳️🌈 📖 (@specificityarchives.com) July 7, 2025 at 7:52 PM


 @AspexPhoto/X


 


 


 


 


 @Jesusarmy/X


 

Boucher didn't elaborate on what specifically—if anything—prompted her post.

But she has been a very vocal proponent of AI as a tool for advancement. Her post calling out X came as Musk was under fire for having his employees manipulate the programming of X's generative artificial intelligence chatbot Grok to be more antisemitic.

Musk had previously garnered criticism for having his programmers make Grok push misinformation about a non-existent white genocide in South Africa.

Such manipulations negate the purpose and validity of generative AI, a type that learns from its environment and creates new content—text, images, audio, video—based on user prompts.

For example, search engine AI analyzes and categorizes existing data and reports its findings to the user. Generative AI models learn from vast amounts of data to "generate novel outputs."

Inserting biases or misinformation to promote a specific agenda, as Musk has done repeatedly, corrupts this process.

Boucher has aired disagreements with Musk on X before.

Musk suddenly began bringing their oldest child with him—on his shoulders—to all public appearances in the aftermath of the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It was a move that prompted many to label her son Musk's "human shield"—especially given his history of neglecting, ignoring, abandoning, or disowning his other 13 children.

Boucher shared her dismay over the move on X, posting:

"He should not be in public like this. I have tried begging the public and my kid's dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse."
"The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day. It's insane to me that there's no way to deal with this."
"I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it [to be honest]."

After it became clear the murder was an isolated incident and not an indication of an open season on financially-bloated CEOs, Musk's constant companion was dropped like his 13 other siblings.

Latest News

Screenshots from Department of Homeland Security's video
Political News

Pastor Gives Homeland Security An Epic Bible Lesson After Video Misuses Well-Known Bible Verse

Jenna Bush Hager
Celebrities

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Speaking About Camp Mystic, Where Mom Laura Was A Counselor

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students
Trending

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students

Sarah Jessica Parker
Celebrities

Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Conservative Critics Who Want Her To 'Shut Up' About Politics And 'Act'

More from People

Ann Coulter
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

Far-right provocateur Ann Coulter is facing fierce criticism after she made a genocidal remark in a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Yazzie, in a speech at last year's annual Socialism Conference, said "decolonization is the only thing that is going to save us as a species" during a panel hosted by Red Nation, a Native American nonprofit that advocates for Palestinian and Native American rights. She also said that the United States is the "greatest predator empire that has ever existed" and said it should be dismantled.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Gunn
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Superman director James Gunn issued a response to the "jerks" who criticize the political themes inherent to the superhero's story, expressing his hope that seeing the movie will "make people a little nicer."

Speaking with The Times of London, Gunn stressed that the story of Superman is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States largely centered around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman cringing and covering her face with a scarf
Photo by Cory Bouthillette on Unsplash

Things People Do In Relationships That Seem Sweet But Are Actually Toxic

Content Warning: Controlling and Toxic Relationship Behaviors

We've all either been involved in or witnessed a relationship where we saw something that we thought was cute or sweet at first, but we eventually found the behavior to be troubling or "too much."

Keep ReadingShow less
A piggy bank surrounded by loose change.
coin bank
Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash

'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

When money is tight, we look for every possible way to avoid spending it.

As much as we might find ourselves missing out on some of the nicer things life has to offer, we find ourselves contented by the fact that we will always have enough money in our bank accounts to pay our bills on time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov Slams Jesse Watters For Hypocrisy About Deadly Texas Floods

Speaking on Fox News' The Five, Jessica Tarlov called out her co-host Jesse Watters for not holding President Donald Trump accountable for the ongoing deadly floods in Texas as he did former President Joe Biden during Hurricane Helene last year.

The flash flood disaster has claimed the lives of at least 110 people as of this writing. Among the victims were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the banks of the Guadalupe River. Officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue amid widespread devastation.

Keep ReadingShow less