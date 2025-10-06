Photo Of Trump's Face With His Orange Makeup Digitally Removed Goes Viral—And Wow

A before-and-after photo of President Donald Trump with and without his signature orange makeup has gone viral on Reddit, leaving people stunned by what Trump actually looks like underneath all that, well...orange.
People can only speculate what brand of makeup or bronzer Trump uses on a daily basis, but there's a reason why he's been nicknamed "the orange man," "Agent Orange," and even "Mango Mussolini"—the color of his face is really, really hard to miss given he's photographed all the time.
Consider this photo, where he is shown leaning against a wall as he speaks with reporters.
You can see the original photo below.
Associated Press/Reddit
Then Redditor WhatTheFlux1 decided to do a little bit of tweaking and posted the result to r/pics, writing:
"I removed Trump’s orange makeup to see how he looks underneath it."
You can see the result below.
Associated Press; WhatTheFlux1/Reddit
People had thoughts, that's for sure.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who testified before the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection, revealed in her memoir Enough that Trump was initially reluctant to wear masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because he feared the straps would mess up his makeup.
Hutchinson recounted an incident where Trump put on a white mask and asked for opinions. Upon realizing that the mask's straps were covered in bronzer, he refused to wear it, fearing criticism from the press for his appearance without considering the protective measures.
A 2019 Washington Post story also highlighted Trump's preference for makeup, revealing that his housekeepers regularly had to provide two full containers of white Tic Tacs and one half-full container, along with two full containers and one half-full container of the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland.