Elon Musk Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Claiming That Yale's Lack Of Republican Faculty Is 'Outrageous Bigotry'

Trump Shares Bizarre Details About Melania's 'Panties' In TMI Rally Speech Rant

Donald Trump; Melania Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

During his speech at a rally in North Carolina on Friday, President Trump went into detail about how FBI agents raided First Lady Melania Trump's "panties" during their search of Mar-a-Lago.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 22, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During Friday's MAGA "affordability" rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump veered wildly off topic to launch into a rant about the FBI’s 2022 search of his Mar‑a‑Lago resort.

Trump has gone back to his MAGA rallies to try to win back his MAGA minions as they feel the sting of his failed economic policies.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sent the FBI to recover top secret, confidential, and other documents Trump stole from the National Archives in violation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978. Trump and his lawyers submitted fraudulent legal affidavits claiming he didn't have the documents, refused to return them, and moved them around his resort.

Trump infamously kept the documents scattered in the open—including in a bathroom—throughout his publicly accessible resort facility.

While whining Friday about the National Archives' recovery of their stolen documents, Trump added a disturbingly detailed description of his wife Melania Trump's undergarments. The POTUS claimed FBI agents rifled through the FLOTUS’s underwear drawer.

Trump prattled:

"I was the hunted…I had these animals trying to attack me at Mar-a-Lago. They went into my wife’s closet and I'll say this, number one, it's very bad, but it sounds a little strange."
"They looked at her drawers."

Considering Trump had boxes of documents piled to the ceiling in a bathroom, looking in closets doesn't sound unreasonable.

After saying Melania Trump is very meticulous, Trump added:

"Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect, wrapped. They're, like, so perfect."
"I think that she steams them."

You can see the moment here:


The Economic Times of India compiled a greatest hits of Trump's rambling rally speech moments during which he addressed almost everything but voters struggles with affordability caused by TACO Trump's trade wars and on-again, off-again tariffs.

You can see their highlight reel here:

youtu.be

The TMI "panties" commentary quickly spread online.





Before forking over $499.99 for official Melania Trump "Golden Panties", know you can get them on line for $5.44! And you don't need to steam them to prevent disease.

[image or embed]
— Askme (@askme99.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 7:23 PM



Yes, Melania steaming her “panties”. 😳😳😳Wasn’t counting on that ….
— ChristinaV🇳🇿 (@christinav.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 12:33 AM




Knowing that Melania keeps her panties nicely ironed and folded will reassure me that all is well when the next rent increase alone exceeds my entire SS COLA increase.
— tom-terrific.bsky.social (@tom-terrific.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 11:13 AM




At this ‘affordability’ rally, he disclosed that Melania steams her panties. Um…
— Sloan Ashton (@ashton7sloan.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 3:52 PM



@jsinshead/Bluesky



@IntelGameHub/X


@hmcd/Bluesky


@MundaneEgg67/Bluesky


Trump used Melania's panty anecdote to misrepresent the raid as "illegal and disgusting," painting himself once again as the victim of his own criminal activities.

Trump filed administrative claims with his Department of Justice seeking approximately $230 million in damages related to the 2022 FBI search and the prior investigation into ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

He has not yet filed formal lawsuits on the claims. Several of his cronies have also taken advantage of Attorney General Pam Bondi's DOJ to seek large cash payouts from the United States Treasury at taxpayers expense.

During the North Carolina affordability rally, Trump claimed he wanted to bump his payout from $230 million to $1 billion.

