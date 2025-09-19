Skip to content

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Shocked After Learning Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon's Real Name

Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Melania Trump
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photos of First Lady Melania Trump visiting Windsor Castle on Wednesday while wearing a black outfit with a wide-brimmed hat sparked a flurry of jokes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 19, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Critics did a double take over photos of First Lady Melania Trump visiting Windsor Castle for President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday while wearing a black outfit with a wide-brimmed hat.

The president's visit to the UK was marred by protests; thousands gathered for a march from London's Portland Place to Whitehall for an event organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, a group of more than 50 unions and charities. The Metropolitan Police said 5,000 people attended the demonstration for Trump's second visit to the UK since 2019.

But on a more humorous note, Mrs. Trump was photographed wearing a military-style skirt suit and a wide-brimmed purple hat. CNN reported that the First Lady's face was "downturned and opaque," and that her outfit's edges produced "an angular silhouette that only added to the severe effect." The news outlet noted that Mrs. Trump "often uses accessories, whether hats or oversized sunglasses, as armor."

That was clearly on display during one moment with her husband and King Charles and Queen Camilla in which she looked quite a bit like (at least one person pointed out) a coat rack.

You can see the photos below.

Photos of Melania Trump during UK state visit with Donald Trump, King Charles, and Queen Camilla @Honors_Zombie/X

Photo of Melania Trump during UK state visit with Donald Trump, King Charles, and Queen Camilla @vernesa27292271/X

The comments were golden.


The First Lady previously garnered attention for wearing a wide-brimmed hat at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

During proceedings held in the Capitol, she wore a custom navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat by Adam Lippes, paired with an elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits. The accessory was a bold one, casting a shadow over the top half of her face, quickly going viral and generating memes online.

There's a through line between Mrs. Trump's UK hat and the one she wore at the inauguration, given the New York Times observed that the hat is "in line with the guarded image Mrs. Trump has cultivated since her husband emerged on the political scene. Not to mention the promise of an imperial presidency that President Trump has dangled."

screenshots from @spicyrizz81 TikTok video
Mom Sparks Debate After Shutting Off Home's Internet Following Charlie Kirk Shooting Due To Her Son

Screenshot of Wanda; Donald Trump
Canceled 'Kimmel' Guest Wanda Sykes Lays Into Trump With Mic Drop Takedown

Screenshot of Sean Hannity discussing Jimmy Kimmel
Sean Hannity Blasted After Claiming No Conservatives Called For Kimmel To Be Canceled

Construction workers working at night
Night Shift Workers Explain Which Things Day Shift Employees Will Never Understand

