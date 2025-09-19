Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Critics did a double take over photos of First Lady Melania Trump visiting Windsor Castle for President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday while wearing a black outfit with a wide-brimmed hat.

The president's visit to the UK was marred by protests; thousands gathered for a march from London's Portland Place to Whitehall for an event organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, a group of more than 50 unions and charities. The Metropolitan Police said 5,000 people attended the demonstration for Trump's second visit to the UK since 2019.

But on a more humorous note, Mrs. Trump was photographed wearing a military-style skirt suit and a wide-brimmed purple hat. CNN reported that the First Lady's face was "downturned and opaque," and that her outfit's edges produced "an angular silhouette that only added to the severe effect." The news outlet noted that Mrs. Trump "often uses accessories, whether hats or oversized sunglasses, as armor."

That was clearly on display during one moment with her husband and King Charles and Queen Camilla in which she looked quite a bit like (at least one person pointed out) a coat rack.

You can see the photos below.

The First Lady previously garnered attention for wearing a wide-brimmed hat at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

During proceedings held in the Capitol, she wore a custom navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat by Adam Lippes, paired with an elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits. The accessory was a bold one, casting a shadow over the top half of her face, quickly going viral and generating memes online.

There's a through line between Mrs. Trump's UK hat and the one she wore at the inauguration, given the New York Times observed that the hat is "in line with the guarded image Mrs. Trump has cultivated since her husband emerged on the political scene. Not to mention the promise of an imperial presidency that President Trump has dangled."