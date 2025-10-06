Skip to content

Trump Returns To TikTok To Tell Gen Z They 'Owe Me Big' After He 'Saved' The Platform

Melania Trump Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI 'Teleportation' Video

Melania Trump
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump retweeted a video of her teleporting into a building with the caption "Into The Future"—and people aren't sure what to make of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

First Lady Melania Trump was mocked after she retweeted a bizarre AI-generated video that shows her teleporting into a building with the caption "Into The Future."

The video was first shared by the X account @MelaniaMeme. In it, the digital Mrs. Trump appears to teleport into a high-rise—likely Trump Tower—with a glittering cityscape in the background. She steps forward, looks directly into the camera, glances down, then back up again, without uttering a word.

That's weird enough... but things got even weirder after the video was shared by the First Lady herself.

You can see her post and the video below.

It’s worth noting that the video Mrs. Trump shared originated from a feed promoting her official cryptocurrency meme coin.

While many crypto enthusiasts invest with hopes of turning a profit, the Melania coin’s website includes a disclaimer: the tokens are “intended for collecting and entertainment purposes only,” not as “financial instruments or investments.” It also cautions, “Always do your own research and never invest more than you can afford to lose.”

It’s unclear what, if anything, the new video has to do with the meme coin. Still, the strangeness of the post didn’t go unnoticed.

People mocked Mrs. Trump and her post in response.



The First Lady's cryptocurrency launch coincided with the eve of her husband's second inauguration and came just days after her husband, President Donald Trump, announced his own $TRUMP cryptocurrency, both of which are built and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said the First Lady's memecoin was viewed “negatively” by the market because of “further dilution” of the Trump crypto brand.

While the Biden administration largely viewed memecoins like $TRUMP as securities subject to SEC oversight, the Trump administration has promised a more crypto-friendly approach, favoring minimal or nonexistent regulation of such assets.

In other words, the grift is realer than ever.

