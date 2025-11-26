Skip to content

JD Vance Is Getting Roasted Hard After People Noticed An Awkward Stain On His Tuxedo Shirt

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Family Dragged After Promise Of 'Trump Mobile' Phones 'Made In The USA' Goes Up In Flames

Donald Trump flanked by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NBC News is reporting that Trump Mobile has yet to deliver on their promise of phones and wireless service by August—and they've even scrubbed their "made in the USA" guarantee from their website.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 26, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

An NBC News investigation reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump did not meet their pledge to launch U.S.-made smartphones through Trump Mobile. The rollout of both the devices and the wireless service missed its August target, and the company has since quietly removed the promise that the phones would be “made in the USA” from its website.

The Trump Mobile T1 phone was unveiled on the anniversary of Trump’s original presidential campaign launch, marking the Trump brand’s debut in the mobile device and wireless service market. At the time, the company said the phone would be available in August.

When the T1 was first unveiled in June, Trump Mobile’s website showcased images of a sleek handset with a familiar look–including a rear camera layout resembling Apple’s signature three-lens iPhone design.

Two months later, that visual identity appeared to shift. In August, the company’s X account teased the phone’s imminent arrival with the message, “The wait is almost over!” But the image attached to the post showed a device that looked nothing like the earlier mockups, displaying a bulkier back panel with more than three cameras and a noticeably different overall design.

However, nearly three months after that target date, however, there is still no evidence that the device has entered production or reached consumers.

Around the same time as the announcement in late June, Trump Mobile quietly dropped its earlier pledge that the phone would be “made in the USA.”

In its place, the website now relies on softer, patriotic marketing language, claiming the device is “brought to life right here in the USA,” with “American hands behind every device,” and boasting an “American-proud design”—phrasing that stops short of any clear manufacturing guarantee.

NBC News placed a preorder for the $499 phone in August, submitting the required $100 deposit to monitor its progress. The outlet verified the charge with its credit card provider and received an automated email confirming the purchase. After that, Trump Mobile offered no further status updates on its own.

Between September and November, NBC News contacted Trump Mobile’s customer service line five times seeking updates. During one October call, a representative provided a firm shipping estimate of Nov. 13. That date passed without any notice. A subsequent inquiry produced a new, less precise estimate — “early December” — with the delay vaguely attributed to the government shutdown.

The phone’s debut was tied to a suite of wireless plans, including a $47.45-per-month 5G package—a symbolic reference to Trump’s two terms in office—promising unlimited talk, text, and data along with virtual healthcare services.

Since the rollout, however, key aspects of the offering appear to have shifted. Subtle changes to the Trump Mobile website suggest that specifications tied to the phone’s design and manufacturing may no longer match the original announcement.

The company has removed any mention of a specific launch month, even as it continues to accept $100 deposits while promoting availability “later this year.” Repeated requests from NBC News for clarification on the delay and the phone’s status received no response from either Trump Mobile or the Trump Organization.

No one was surprised—and the mockery was swift.



Funnily enough, The Verge reported that the device shown in Trump Mobile’s promotional image appeared to be a digital render of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rather than an original product.

The situation escalated when accessories maker Spigen recognized the phone in the image as what looked like a manipulated photo of a Samsung device placed inside one of its own cases. Spigen publicly indicated it was considering legal action over the apparent misuse of its product imagery.

So far, however, NBC News has found no record of any lawsuit filed by Spigen, and the company has declined to respond to multiple requests for comment.

Latest News

Scott Bessent
Political News

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Lindsay Lohan attends the men's final during day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan Is Now Sporting A New Accent—And Fans Aren't Sure What To Make Of It

Jameela Jamil
Celebrities

Jameela Jamil Speaks Out Against The Rise Of The 'Aesthetic Of Emaciation' Among Women In Hollywood

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in "Rush Hour 2"
Political News

Trump Is Now Using His Presidential Sway To Pressure Studio Into Making 'Rush Hour 4'—And, Huh?

More from News/political-news

Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD

First Openly Trans NFL Cheerleader Claims She Was Cut After 3 Seasons Due To Transphobia

In March 2022, the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats made history when they hired Justine Lindsay, the first openly transgender woman known to join an NFL cheerleading squad.

While the league has no official record of its cheerleader demographics, Lindsay’s public announcement marked a milestone: she was the first transgender woman on an NFL team to be open about her identity from the moment she stepped into the role.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rian Johnson; The Muppets
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; julio donoso/Sygma/Getty Images

Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

In a world packed with sequels and book-to-film adaptations, we movie buffs are ready for the next big thing: unexpected universe crossovers.

For those not well-versed in the Knives Out universe, the Netflix franchise currently hosts two films, and while the sequel was certainly "sequel" in nature, it pleased fans and made everyone want to go bigger.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth; Mark Kelly
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Court-Martial Mark Kelly Over 'Unlawful Order' Video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked outrage after the Pentagon announced it's investigating Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly—a former U.S. Navy captain and astronaut—for "serious allegations of misconduct" after he joined five other members of Congress in a video reminding military members that they took an oath to obey the Constitution and can disobey illegal orders.

In a video message, Kelly, joined by a group of fellow veterans in Congress that included his colleagues Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Rep. Jason Crow (Pennsylvania), noted that the Trump administration is "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kacey Musgraves
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Has Fans Cracking Up After Revealing She Accidentally Visited A Gay Sauna

You know how it is, we've all been there: You're wandering down the street in an unknown city and whoops! You've ended up in a gay sauna. Yes, THAT kind of gay sauna.

Okay, so maybe that doesn't happen to all of us, but it did happy to musician Kacey Musgraves during a recent visit to Sydney, Australia, and it has fans cackling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images; John McDonnell/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.

In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.

Keep ReadingShow less