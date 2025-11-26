Trump Family Dragged After Promise Of 'Trump Mobile' Phones 'Made In The USA' Goes Up In Flames

An NBC News investigation reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump did not meet their pledge to launch U.S.-made smartphones through Trump Mobile. The rollout of both the devices and the wireless service missed its August target, and the company has since quietly removed the promise that the phones would be “made in the USA” from its website.

The Trump Mobile T1 phone was unveiled on the anniversary of Trump’s original presidential campaign launch, marking the Trump brand’s debut in the mobile device and wireless service market. At the time, the company said the phone would be available in August.

When the T1 was first unveiled in June, Trump Mobile’s website showcased images of a sleek handset with a familiar look–including a rear camera layout resembling Apple’s signature three-lens iPhone design.

Two months later, that visual identity appeared to shift. In August, the company’s X account teased the phone’s imminent arrival with the message, “The wait is almost over!” But the image attached to the post showed a device that looked nothing like the earlier mockups, displaying a bulkier back panel with more than three cameras and a noticeably different overall design.

However, nearly three months after that target date, however, there is still no evidence that the device has entered production or reached consumers.

Around the same time as the announcement in late June, Trump Mobile quietly dropped its earlier pledge that the phone would be “made in the USA.”

In its place, the website now relies on softer, patriotic marketing language, claiming the device is “brought to life right here in the USA,” with “American hands behind every device,” and boasting an “American-proud design”—phrasing that stops short of any clear manufacturing guarantee.

NBC News placed a preorder for the $499 phone in August, submitting the required $100 deposit to monitor its progress. The outlet verified the charge with its credit card provider and received an automated email confirming the purchase. After that, Trump Mobile offered no further status updates on its own.

Between September and November, NBC News contacted Trump Mobile’s customer service line five times seeking updates. During one October call, a representative provided a firm shipping estimate of Nov. 13. That date passed without any notice. A subsequent inquiry produced a new, less precise estimate — “early December” — with the delay vaguely attributed to the government shutdown.

The phone’s debut was tied to a suite of wireless plans, including a $47.45-per-month 5G package—a symbolic reference to Trump’s two terms in office—promising unlimited talk, text, and data along with virtual healthcare services.

Since the rollout, however, key aspects of the offering appear to have shifted. Subtle changes to the Trump Mobile website suggest that specifications tied to the phone’s design and manufacturing may no longer match the original announcement.

The company has removed any mention of a specific launch month, even as it continues to accept $100 deposits while promoting availability “later this year.” Repeated requests from NBC News for clarification on the delay and the phone’s status received no response from either Trump Mobile or the Trump Organization.

No one was surprised—and the mockery was swift.









Funnily enough, The Verge reported that the device shown in Trump Mobile’s promotional image appeared to be a digital render of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rather than an original product.

The situation escalated when accessories maker Spigen recognized the phone in the image as what looked like a manipulated photo of a Samsung device placed inside one of its own cases. Spigen publicly indicated it was considering legal action over the apparent misuse of its product imagery.

So far, however, NBC News has found no record of any lawsuit filed by Spigen, and the company has declined to respond to multiple requests for comment.