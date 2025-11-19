Keith Urban Just Performed A Gay Anthem For Trump At Mar-A-Lago—And It's One Big Yikes

Well, we might have a clue into why Nicole Kidman has had it with soon-to-be ex-husband Keith Urban: He's MAGA.

Or so it seems, anyway, after the country crooner was spotted performing at a private holiday party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

And in what must be the finest example of a musician completely missing the point of a song, Urban chose one heck of a ditty to cover at the party: Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

The party was thrown by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, with Trump among the attendees. The party was to celebrated Pratt "pledging" $5 billion to what he calls "President Trump's call to reindustrialize America."

Donating money to the richest country in the world's construction projects is not a thing, but if that's what Pratt wants to call his $5 billion handout to the President, whatever!

But if the absurd pretext for this party weren't cringe enough, Urban's performance really puts the cherry on top.

Several attendees have posted videos of Urban belting out the wildly popular Roan tune, which is quite literally about everything Trump's movement hates.

The song is about Roan, a lesbian who has been outspoken in her opposition to Trump, finding a haven in the queer drag community of Los Angeles.

The "Pink Pony Club" in question was inspired by iconic West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey, which regularly hosts drag competitions and other events for the LGBTQ+ community, along with, of course, being a place to drink and dance.

Roan has spoken openly about how a night spent there back in 2018 watching go-go dancers and "everybody making out" changed her life and inspired her art.

In short, the song is about everything MAGA has been bent on destroying, particularly with regards to trans people. And the song itself is explicitly about the need to "keep dancing" amid the rise of virulent hatred toward LGBTQ+.

Oh, and then there's also that whole thing where the recently released Epstein emails all but confirm that Trump is a pedophile involved in a decades-long sex-trafficking ring that included children.

So to put it mildly, Urban's performance has not gone over well with anyone with a functioning brain.

"Keith Urban singing Pink Pony Club at Mar a Lago feels like the most chaotic Mad Libs sentence ever written." —u/bookybaker



"Oooff, looks like Nicole peaced out just in time." —u/A_Stark23

"They really love that song for NO reason. They hate women, they hate gay people, they hate feminine confidence, WHY are they obsessed with this song?" —u/No_Brick_6579

"I used to love him so much. And then I didn't. And then this. Bye Keith. Like...I can't."

But before we go giving Kidman too much credit: She is literally the godmother of the two youngest daughters of Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News and in many ways one of the literal architects of the Trump regime and all that enabled it.

Oh, and those daughters' godFATHER? Hugh Jackman.

Add them and Urban to the ever-lengthening list of celebrities who care about little else but money and power.

May we never, ever let it be forgotten what they stood for once we're all on the other side of all this.