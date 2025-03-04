Chappell Roan And Elton John Belt Out 'Pink Pony Club' At Oscars Party In Sweet Video

Major music stars from different generations collided for a glittery affair that transformed an Oscars viewing party into the Pink Pony Club.

On Sunday, music legend Elton John invited Best New Artist Grammy winner Chappell Roan to join him on stage at his annual AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party, which raises funds to go towards marginalized communities affected by AIDS/HIV.

The crowd enthusiastically bopped along to Roan performing hits such as “Naked in Manhattan,” “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl,” and “Femininomenon."

However, a major highlight was when the Rocket Man joined the Midwest Princess in singing "Pink Pony Club," Roan's popular synth-pop disco track inspired by her first visit to a gay club in the LGBTQ+ community of West Hollywood. It was fitting, given the evening's venue in West Hollywood Park.

Before Roan started the song, she acknowledged the legendary hitmaker and expressed gratitude for him inspiring her on a path toward a career in music.

"Thank you so much for believing in me. You made it so I could be the artist I could be,” she said, according to Rolling Stone.

The 27-year-old singer officially made John an honorary member of the PPC by bestowing him with a sparkly pink cowboy hat, kicking off the number that had John rise from his seat on stage to sing along to the chorus.

Music fans had stars in their eyes.

























Another evening highlight was Roan's beautiful rendition of John's classic 1970 ballad "Your Song."





The pair also duetted together for John's 1974 chart-topper "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with John behind the piano, of course.

The 77-year-old British music icon shared a clip of their performance on Instagram and captioned it with:

"Sharing this moment together at #EJAFOscars was nothing short of magical 💖 "



"For one night, we transformed West Hollywood Park into our own Pink Pony Club - a space filled with love and community, where everyone can be unapologetically themselves ✨"











Fans were over the moon for this fabulous collab.

Before hitting the stage together on Sunday, John shared a vintage clip of him praising Roan's talents and convictions during their remote interview on his Rocket Hourradio show in 2023.

In the caption, John teased that Roan would be a part of the festivities of the Oscar viewing party.

He wrote:

"From the moment we heard [Chappell Roan] we knew she was going to be a star. She was a guest on Rocket Hour in September 2023, and seeing her rise since has been such a joy."

"Not only is she an incredible talent, but she also uses her voice and platform to stand up for her beliefs."

He added:

"We can't wait for her to join us this Sunday at @ejaf's Oscar Party as we come together to raise vital funds for our mission and to show the world that love will always win."





The 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards raised $8.6 million in support of the Foundation’s mission to end AIDS.

John co-hosted Sunday's event alongside Elton John AIDS Foundation Chair David Furnish, Emmy Award-winning actress Jean Smart, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, and Harris's husband, author and chef David Burtka.