White House Gives 'The View' Ominous Warning After Joy Behar Quips That Trump Is 'Jealous' Of Obama

On Wednesday, the discussion on The View turned to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's latest attempt to distract the nation from his involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—by accusing former Democratic President Barack Obama of being "sedacious."
It's believed he meant "seditious."
Panel discussion moderator Whoopi Goldberg read a statement issued by President Obama's office, then asked the show's other hosts for their thoughts.
Comedian Joy Behar stated:
"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Let me think, who was that again…? That was not Obama."
"The thing about [Trump] is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green."
"And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy. Jealous is not––green is not a good color."
You can watch the moment here:
Co-host Sunny Hostin replied:
"I agree with you on that, Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it's just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."
Trump was apparently so upset that the White House issued an official statement.
In it, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, on behalf of the President of the United States, wrote:
"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome
"It’s no surprise that The View‘s ratings hit an all-time low last year."
Like most White House statements during the Trump administration, this is untrue. Ratings for The View are up 5% in audience year-over-year, and the show is having its most-watched summer in four years.
The White House statement concluded:
"[Behar should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
Trump's popularity has always been historically low compared to other Presidents.
The White House threatened to make ‘The View’ “the next show to be pulled off air” because the co-host said Trump is “jealous” of Obama.
[image or embed]
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:36 PM
People were unsympathetic to Trump's hurt feelings.
What a thin skin POS! He must have been bullied as a child now it’s payback
— 1210cole.bsky.social (@1210cole.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 9:23 PM
sjscentraltx/Bluesky
He’s also going to sue Cheetos because they’re more orange than he is.
— bboopcanada.bsky.social (@bboopcanada.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 6:51 PM
@jimnytx3/Bluesky
Well he is very jealous. Always has been.
— mimix1.bsky.social (@mimix1.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Obama is not demented, not emotionally disturbed w deep unresolved personality disorders.
— Margot Sibley25 (@margotsibley25.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:58 PM
Maybe he needs to read the first amendment
[image or embed]
— jeanmoulin4ever.bsky.social (@jeanmoulin4ever.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:40 PM
He's so jealous of Obama he can't even breathe.
— cinnamongirl52.bsky.social (@cinnamongirl52.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:44 PM
He really is jealous that he can never measure up to Obama in any manner.
— Nancy Estes (AmBeachy) (@ambeachy.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Especially the part about measuring.
— AmericanSilo (@americansilo.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 4:47 PM
@lovewinzalways/Bluesky
Whether yet another network will capitulate to Trump's demands remains to be seen.