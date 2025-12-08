Conservative Tries To Claim Disney+ Show Is Somehow Satanic Due To Joke—And Gets Instantly Fact-Checked

It's the holidays again, which of course means the yearly tradition of Christians having a meltdown about supposedly being persecuted by the existence of non-Jesusy Christmas stuff is back with a vengeance.

But the latest flap online is really a doozy in its audacity both because it's incredibly dumb and also a lie, obviously posted as a purposeful attempt to get attention.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves! You know how "Santa" is an anagram of "Satan"? Right, of course you do, because it's been a joke for decades.

However for X user @MAVERIC68078049 (who, with that username, is probably a bot in the first place, but whatever) this is not an old joke but a terrifying new low in America's fall from Christian grace or something.

The irate X user posted a screenshot from 2022's Disney+ program The Santa Clauses, a sequel to the Tim Allen-led The Santa Clause films from the '90s and 2000s, that he says proves America has slid into Satanic terrors or something.

The screenshot shows a moment from the film in which Santa's elves hold up signs spelling out "We Love You Satan." The horror! The blasphemy!

Now, anyone with a functioning brain can immediately do the math that this is likely a joke about the "Santa"/"Satan" thing, but not MAVERIC1-03948-3IQWE0-9IJ or whatever his name is.

He wrote in his X post:

"The Disney channel just aired a Christmas comedy in which children hold the sign 'We Love You Satan' instead of We Love You Santa."

"It’s so subtle it’s NOT even funny, also no coincidence they used children to do this."

Oh no, not the children!!!!!!! Why, it's almost as if half of them aren't even old enough to even read what's onscreen and the other half don't have parents to explain jokes to them!!! WHY ISN'T ANYONE DOING SOMETHING?!

The doofus went on to say:

"Is it now clearer to you what stage of deviant morbid insanity we are in?"

You mean the stage where far-right Christian nationalists control every chamber of government and Disney+ is literally run by people aligned with the Trump regime and yet conservatives still for some reason think that a film like this—starring outspoken MAGA-devotee Tim Allen, by the way—are all engaged in some kind of conspiracy to indoctrinate children into Satanism?

LOL, okay!

Anyway, this is obviously ridiculous on its face, but it's even more so given the fact that the actual film makes very clear this is all a joke by having Santa chide the elves on their "spelling" and correct the error seconds after the X user's screenshot.

And on X, not even obvious Christian conservatives were falling for it, as comments included lots of people calling him out for openly lying about the scene.

























We're still a couple weeks away from Christmas Day so there's plenty of time for Christians to have other ridiculous Yuletide meltdowns. Get to work, guys, this is your season!