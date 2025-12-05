Prince Harry Just Took A Hilariously Brutal Jab At Trump During Surprise Appearance On 'Colbert'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, joined late-night host Stephen Colbert as a surprise for his opening monologue on Wednesday evening, and mocked President Donald Trump while he was at it.
Colbert was in the middle of ribbing the Hallmark channel and its string of royally-themed Christmas TV movies this year when he joked about how no one just "runs into a prince at their job." But then in walked Harry, who said he thought he was auditioning for a Christmas-themed Hallmark TV movie.
When Colbert asked why Harry would want a Hallmark movie gig considering he actually is a prince, Harry replied:
"Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”
When Colbert said he doesn't think Americans are "obsessed with royalty," Harry said:
"Really?!? I heard you ‘elected’ a king.”
That remark brings to mind last year's 6-3 Supreme Court decision giving Trump immunity for many official acts as president—and it doesn't help that the White House has referred to Trump as a "king" more than once, or that he's been the target of the nationwide "No Kings" protests.
Harry then joked he would "do anything" to land a role in a Hallmark movie—and mocked Trump some more:
“I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition. I’ll settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House—all the things you people on TV do.”
In response to Colbert's insistence that "I didn’t do any of those things," Harry said:
“Maybe that’s why you’re canceled.”
Harry's remark referenced CBS' cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Colbert has consistently been at the top of the ratings, so it shocked people when CBS, citing economic concerns, announced that his program would go off the air next May—news that came as its parent company, Paramount, sought government approval for a merger with Skydance.
The FCC later approved the merger and Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, which Colbert said amounted to a payoff to secure approval for the merger.
You can watch Harry's appearance on Colbert's program below.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Harry's appearance was a hit with viewers.
Well played, Harry.