Clip Of Trump Mocking Pete Buttigieg As His Cronies Laugh Feels Like It's Straight Out Of 'Austin Powers'

A sycophant is a person who "acts obsequiously toward someone important in order to gain advantage." An acolyte is a "true believer who helps carry out orders like a henchman, sidekick, or disciple."
While the words often get used interchangeably, they don't mean the same thing.
At the end of WWII, Joseph Goebbels—Adolf Hitler's Reich Minister of Propaganda—and his wife Magda murdered their six children and then, just like their Führer, disposed of themselves.
That's an acolyte.
Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring and his wife Emmy and daughter Edda survived the war, although he would later be tried for his war crimes, during which he claimed ignorance or that he was only following orders. After his 1946 conviction, he ended his own life to escape hanging.
That's a sycophant—ultimately just a self-serving opportunist.
Whether MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is surrounded by acolytes or sycophants probably won't be known until the end, like the fallout among Hitler's Nazi followers.
Some current MAGA minions will remain true to MAGA's White supremacist, Christian nationalist doctrine while others will fall over themselves to disavow Trump and blame ignorance or duty for their part in promoting Project 2025's racist, misogynistic, bigoted agenda.
Before the fall, they all look exactly the same, parroting Trump's rhetoric, making excuses for his failures, covering up his cognitive decline, and acting like everything he spews is brilliant.
Take a recent press conference where MAGA Republican members of Congress and Trump administration officials gathered to announce their plan to make less fuel efficient cars available again, instead of relegating them to the scrap heap with coal powered steam locomotives.
MTV Real World: Boston "party animal" turned Fox News personality turned Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy was speaking about his predecessor when a surprisingly awake Trump decided to mock former DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg's name.
Again.
The gathered sycophants, like former Trump foe Texas Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz who flung his wife and father under the bus to suck up to the POTUS, and acolytes laughed like Trump's childish behavior and his old joke were comedy gold.
You can watch the moment here:
It reminded many of an actually funny scene from Austin Powers that mocks such boot licking behavior by underlings towards a largely incompetent, totally clueless leader.
People sounded off on the immaturity of the POTUS and the servile behavior from a group of adults handed power over others' lives and futures.
I bet they can all say, 'booty lick'.
— E Wade (@eawade.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 6:37 PM
They are all 5 years old….emotionally & intellectually & socially, On a good day. Pete is smarter than all of them….
— danush.bsky.social (@danush.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:58 PM
Because ridiculing someone's name is soooooo mature.
— Marycat 2024 (@marycat2022.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 1:44 PM
Could they have possibly found a worse person? Stupid, evil, nasty, a serial liar, a convicted felon, and all around piece of sh*t.
— saintstephen1.bsky.social (@saintstephen1.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 7:51 AM
A sea of incompetence. And of course they are all white.
— Patch dad (@patchdad.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 8:58 AM
Proudly making clear he has trouble pronouncing anything more complicated than 'dog.'Or 'fired.'Putz.
— foinnsmom.bsky.social (@foinnsmom.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 12:09 PM
A bunch of petulant toddlers, the lot of ‘em.
— Bob’s News Feed (@bobsnews.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 5:51 PM
Others noted Duffy struggled with more than just pronouncing his predecessor's name.
Neither one of these morons is connected to reality. The mileage standard refers to miles, not "miles an hour."
— tman54.bsky.social (@tman54.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 9:55 AM
62 mile an hour per gallon, you say?
— Jeadly (@jeadly.bsky.social) December 4, 2025 at 10:19 AM
In another moment with the press, Duffy declared:
"This rule will actually allow you to bring back the 1970s station wagon. Maybe a little wood paneling on the side."
"We can bring back choice to consumers."
The return of gas guzzling, 12 miles-per-gallon, wood paneled land yachts—that's something definitely worth rolling back fuel efficiency and deepening the United States' dependence on fossil fuels.
Maybe the Trump administration can eliminate seatbelts and child safety seats next.