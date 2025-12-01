Skip to content

Damning Leaked Report Reveals Embarrassing Demand Kash Patel Made After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Vivek Ramaswamy's Controversial Solution For How To Make Parenting 'More Affordable' Is Not Going Over Well

Vivek Ramaswamy
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

The Republican politician touted his plan for how to make parenting "more affordable" by making school year-round—and people aren't having any of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 01, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is facing criticism after he touted—and later deleted—a video speaking about his plan for how to make parenting "more affordable" by making school year-round.

Ramaswamy is currently campaigning for the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election and at a time when many around the country are struggling with the rising cost of living, he thinks he's got one major thing figured out.

He said:

"Make parenting more affordable by making school year-round and going to 4 o'clock instead of 3 o'clock so you don't have to pay for child care."

Ramaswamy initially shared the video with his TikTok followers. It was removed but attracted online attention after it was reshared by Dr. Amy Acton, a physician and researcher who is currently running against him as a Democrat.

You can hear what Ramaswamy said in the video below.

Republicans have dismissed concerns about Ramswamy's plan by alleging his video was AI-generated, but an X Community Note points out that the video was also shared to Ramaswamy's following on Threads.

Additionally, Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that the video was real.

People were not buying what Ramaswamy was selling.


Ramaswamy's campaign, responding to the criticism, claimed Democrats are "trying to manufacture an issue because they know Amy Acton’s education agenda amounts to the same failed policies that continue to let down our children," stressing that "Vivek will keep listening to parents across the state and remains open to any option that gives our children a real chance at a better future.”

Ramaswamy later uploaded a new version of the video that omitted his comments about year-round schooling. However, neither video included a discussion of increased taxpayer costs for year-round schools or an extended school day.

Considering Ramaswamy has a net worth of roughly $1.8 billion and has backed the GOP's efforts to deregulate education in every sense, he's very much not the best person to ask for a solution.

