Lindsay Lohan Is Now Sporting A New Accent—And Fans Aren't Sure What To Make Of It

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Scott Bessent
Meet the Press/NBC News

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is getting slammed after he offered some advice on Meet the Press for how to bring your personal inflation rate down—simply move to a red state.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 25, 2025
Continuing to follow the example of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared on Meet the Press Sunday to blame Democratic President Joe Biden for the financial downturn caused by Trump's tariff fiasco, then lied repeatedly about the state of the economy.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker played a clip of MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance telling a conservative audience at a Breitbart News event that Americans owe the Trump administration "a little bit of patience"—apparently while they figure out what tariffs are and how they work since they're rolling back more of them to lower consumer prices despite claiming Trump's tariffs don't affect consumer prices.

Welker asked Bessent:

"Let me ask you, Mr. Secretary, how long do Americans need to be patient? How long do they have to wait for the cost of living to come down?"

Bessent prattled about a piece he wrote in 2024, dodged the question, then incorrectly declared:

"And so across the board, prices are starting to come down. We're having Thanksgiving week. This will be the lowest cost for a Thanksgiving dinner in four years. Turkey prices are down 16%."

Welker corrected his misinformation, stating:

"And yet some prices are going up of course. We have seen prices increasing on staples like coffee, bananas, bacon. Inflation has gone up. It's at 3% now up from 2% in April when the tariffs were imposed."

Bessent replied:

"No, no, no, no, no. They weren't. So inflation hasn't gone up."

Launching into his next rash of alternative facts, Bessent said:

"And Kristen, the one thing that we're not going to do is do what the Biden administration did and tell the American people they don't know how they feel. They are traumatized and—over the Biden inflation."

But from January 2017 to January 2021, Trump benefited from the strong economy Democratic President Barack Obama left him, hovering around an annual rate of 2%. Trump then mishandled the pandemic causing thousands of unnecessary deaths, handing an economic and public health crisis off to President Biden.

President Biden dropped inflation from the pandemic high of 9.1% down to 2.4% by November 2024. Since taking office, Trump's trade wars have raised that figure to 3.0% by the end of October 2025.

Bessent then offered advice for those struggling financially:

"You know the best way to bring your inflation rate down? Move from a blue state to a red state."

Ignoring the lack of awareness necessary for Bessent to suggest people struggling economically just move, his comments were actually false in relation to inflation rates in blue versus red states.

Undeterred by facts, Bessent added:

"Blue state inflation is half a percent higher. And that is because they don't deregulate. They keep prices up. Energy is higher."

You can see his comment here:

According to data compiled by the Republican led Joint Economic Committee State Inflation Tracker, blue California's cumulative inflation rate of 20.1% actually places it in the middle of the pack, not at the top as Bessent suggested.

Deep red Utah, on the other hand, has a cumulative inflation rate of 21.8%.

The big red economic centers of Texas, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, and Nevada all have higher cumulative inflation rates than California's 20.1%. And the lower-economic-output red states—like Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia—have significantly higher rates.

Traditionally blue states in the Northeast enjoy some of the lowest cumulative inflation rates in the country.

New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania’s cumulative inflation rates are 19.2%. The New England states of Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut’s rate of 17.9% place those blue states as the lowest in the country.

Average rates in the red Midwest are around the same as California.

Bessent's lies, misinformation, and denials coupled with his out-of-touch suggestion to just "move" drew backlash.














@RichardLaub4/X







@RonFilipkowski/X




Near the end of the interview, Welker asked Bessent:

"Isn't the fact that you're rolling back tariffs an admission that ultimately they do drive up prices for consumers?"

Trump's handpicked Treasury Secretary responded:

"Kristen, how much does your arm weigh?"

If you can't dazzle them with brilliance—or just competence—baffle them with bullsh*t.

Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
LGBTQ

First Openly Trans NFL Cheerleader Claims She Was Cut After 3 Seasons Due To Transphobia

Rian Johnson; The Muppets
Celebrities

Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

Pete Hegseth; Mark Kelly
Political News

Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Court-Martial Mark Kelly Over 'Unlawful Order' Video

Kacey Musgraves
LGBTQ

Kacey Musgraves Has Fans Cracking Up After Revealing She Accidentally Visited A Gay Sauna

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images; John McDonnell/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.

In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.

An audience in a movie theater watching a movie
person watching movie
Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

People Break Down Their Most Controversial Movie Takes

There really is nothing like a truly great movie.

Or, for that matter, a truly awful movie!

A man standing across from a woman with her hands covering her eyes.
Man offers ring to surprised woman covering eyes
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'I Don't Love My Significant Other'

It's hard to ignore when we witness true love.

Generally speaking, it's when a couple can't keep their hands off one another, hangs on each other's every word, and oozes chemistry.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudaski/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

AOC Lays Out Why 'We Should All Be Questioning' Trump's Mental Stability In Powerful Rant

In remarks to reporters, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why "we should all be questioning" President Donald Trump's mental stability after he called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress.

Last week, Senators Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Kelly (Arizona) joined Representatives Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), and Jason Crow (Colorado)—all of whom are veterans—to issue a call to service members.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Gets Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About His Latest Poll Numbers

The White House was quickly fact-checked after their official X account shared one of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts bragging about getting the "HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS" of his career.

Trump's approval ratings are actually declining across the board, which would explain why Trump declared the exact opposite of that reality to his favorite social media platform.

