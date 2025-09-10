Musk Seemingly Reignites Black Eye Rumors With Reaction To Treasury Secretary's Latest Threat

So much has happened since May it might be hard to remember the days when Elon Musk was photographed in the Oval Office with a big ol' black eye.
But the internet certainly hasn't forgotten, and neither has Musk, who posted a cryptic X post seemingly referencing the alleged altercation.
It was rumored back in the Spring that Elon's shiner came from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. And after a recent story about Bessent's aggressive nature surfaced, Musk seems to be stoking that reputation.
In his tweet, Musk shared a Politico report about Bessent's threats of violence against another Trump administration official, whom he reportedly told he was "gonna punch you in your f**king face."
Musk's two cents on the matter came down to one word:
"Hmm."
The tweet immediately sparked a flurry of speculation, especially among the far-right weirdos who worship him, with calls to "spill it!" and of course congratulations that he "took it like a man," among other plaudits.
Musk's official story at the time was that he got the black eye while "horsing around" with the son he seemed to use as a human shield whenever he was around the President.
You know, the kid who told Trump to "shut your mouth" because he's not the President?
Nobody believed that story then, of course, and some withing Trump's sphere, like former advisor Steve Bannon, confirmed that the shiner came from an altercation with Bessent.
Musk hasn't said much more about it, but any lingering doubts that existed about where that black eye came from seem to have been quashed by his tweet.
And on X, his tweet generated a lot of laughs—both WITH Musk and AT him.
Nice to know that our government is being run by 12-year-olds who solve conflicts by decking each other and then beefing on social media. The New American Golden Age, as they say.