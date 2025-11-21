Kevin Spacey Reveals He's Basically Homeless And 'Living In Hotels' After Sexual Assault Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey said in a new interview that his sexual assault scandal has left him close to penniless—and nearly homeless.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spacey said the "astronomical" legal costs stemming from the scandal have nearly bankrupted him and left him "living in hotels" after losing his house.

But very few people online have been able to muster much sympathy for the actor, due to the serious allegations against him.

Spacey told the paper that he lost his house in Baltimore, Maryland, where his Netflix series House of Cards was filmed, because he has had so little work since the scandal erupted in 2017.

He explained:

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical.”

"“I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out."

Spacey was fired from House of Cards because of the scandal at the time, and his starring role in Ridley Scott's All the Money In The World was recast with the late Christopher Plummer after he faced multiple accusations from men that he sexually assaulated or harassed them as children or teens.

Most notably, the actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him when he was 14. Spacey was found not liable for damages in 2022 in a civil suit brought by Rapp.

All other charges against Spacey in the U.S. were either dropped by prosecutors, thrown out by judges or dropped by the accusers themselves.

A suit brought by House of Cards production company MRC resulted in Spacey having to pay $31 million in damages for violating the company's sexual harassment statutes following allegations brought by crew members. Spacey's appeal was denied.

Overseas, an investigation at the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey worked as artistic director between 2005 and 2011, resulted in 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Nine others were made in a documentary about the actor in 2024.

Spacey has continued to work overseas, where he was just honored with an award at the Dutch Septimius film festival following an appearance at the prestigious Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

But he has been ostracized in the States. He told The Telegraph it has been like starting over.

“I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

"I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

On social media, there was very little sympathy for Spacey, however.

























Spacey even went so far as to compare himself to 1950s McCarthyism victims who were blacklisted and threatened over their political beliefs.

That bears no resemblance whatsoever to being ostracized for credible accusations of sexual misconduct, but Spacey sees it differently.



“My feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [manager] Evan [Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over. And I believe it’s going to happen.”

Who knows, in today's culture of coddling men as helpless victims being constantly attacked by "wokeness" and other imaginary boogeymen any time they're held accountable for their behavior, he just might be right.