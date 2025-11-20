Skip to content

People With Astigmatism Are Flabbergasted After Realizing What Christmas Lights Look Like To Other People

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Screenshot from @prissyxoxo25's Threads post
@prissyxoxo25/Threads

A text exchange between a woman and her boyfriend is going viral after she rejected his proposal because he bought a $900 engagement ring from Walmart instead of listening to what she wanted.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Relationships can dissolve for all kinds of reasons, but a key reason that's become more popular with the prevalence of TikTok and Reddit is not staying with someone who doesn't listen to their partner or prioritize their needs.

Knowing a person's favorite song or how they take their coffee might seem like a mundane thing, but it's an intimate detail that shows that you care about your partner's likes and interests.

Threads user @prissyxoxo25 shared a pair of images on the platform, one featuring a text message exchange and the other showing an engagement ring from Walmart, priced at $898.

In the text message exchange, a man confronts his girlfriend, who turned him down over an engagement ring.

The guy, Tyler, asked:

"I just got to ask, Mani... What happened tonight?"
"I've been planning this proposal for over a year."
"You really told me no in front of everyone? That sh*t crushed me."

His girlfriend, Mani, responded:

"It's not even about embarrassing you. It's about you not listening."
"I've told you the kind of ring I wanted more than once, and you showed up with something from Walmart!"

Tyler focused on the ring:

"So this is about the ring? I still spent $900 regardless of where I got the ring."
"I put so much effort into this for you, for us."

But Mani insisted it was about much more than a ring.

"Tyler, if you knew what I wanted and still chose to do what was easiest, [that] tells me you don't really hear me."
"I want to feel chosen, not just proposed to."

Tyler did not take that well.

"Wow, so everything I did just didn't matter to you, huh?"

Mani set a boundary.

"It mattered... but not enough for me to say yes to a forever I'm not sure you're ready for."

You can see the post on Threads here:

View on Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

Fellow Threads users were divided over the post, able to see both sides of the proposal gone wrong.

Most agreed with the potential bride. If her boyfriend wouldn't listen to her about this, there's no telling what other ways he might ignore her or her priorities in the future.

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

But others thought the girlfriend's reaction was a red flag.

Not only did she embarrass her boyfriend and disregard an expensive gift, but they thought she was willing to blow up an important relationship in favor of a material object.

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

@prissyxoxo25/Threads

While this might seem to be over something as simple as a material possession, there is something to be said about really listening to a partner and hearing what they want and need.

Even if all of their needs can't be met, acknowledging and knowing what they need and working toward it can mean the most.

Latest News

The residents of Springfield react in shock during the church scene where Alice Glick’s fate is discovered in the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes.”
TV & Movies

'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

screenshot of Sean Duffy Fox interview
Political News

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

Screenshots from @joliebeky's TikTok videos
Trending

Naked Woman Horrified After Finding Maintenance Workers In Her Apartment Without Her Permission

Elon Musk
Political News

Elon Musk Dragged After Programming Grok To Claim He's 'More Fit' Than LeBron James

More from Trending

Two female co-workers arm wrestle while two male co-workers look on in shock.
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Break Down The Best Petty Drama Happening In Their Workplace

I work from home, and my co-worker is my dog, and it's a scene over here.

When I worked with others, there was rarely a respite from petty squabbles and the drama of life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has an impressive résumé that includes roles in movies, television shows, commercials, and on stage, but even with his extensive experience, most people know him as Harry Potter in the eight-part Harry Potter movie series, the first adaptation of JK Rowling's seven-novel saga.

So it makes sense that people hope he'll give his blessing when it's time to pass the torch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frustrated man
Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash

Overrated 'Life Hacks' That Actually Make Life Even Harder

We've all spent some time looking for ways to make our lives easier.

But sometimes the hacks we see that promise a way to do something more simply or quickly are actually more complicated than just doing it the way we've always done it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rebecca Gayheart Poignantly Explains Why She Called Off Divorce From Eric Dane After His ALS Diagnosis

Model and Jawbreaker actor Rebecca Gayheart recently set the record straight about her relationship with Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane.

Gayheart, 54, and Dane, 52, married in 2004 and share two teenage daughters. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce, but dismissed her filing in March 2025. Less than a month later, Dane publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauea Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."

Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes—whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies—appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.

Keep ReadingShow less