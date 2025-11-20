Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Relationships can dissolve for all kinds of reasons, but a key reason that's become more popular with the prevalence of TikTok and Reddit is not staying with someone who doesn't listen to their partner or prioritize their needs.
Knowing a person's favorite song or how they take their coffee might seem like a mundane thing, but it's an intimate detail that shows that you care about your partner's likes and interests.
Threads user @prissyxoxo25 shared a pair of images on the platform, one featuring a text message exchange and the other showing an engagement ring from Walmart, priced at $898.
In the text message exchange, a man confronts his girlfriend, who turned him down over an engagement ring.
The guy, Tyler, asked:
"I just got to ask, Mani... What happened tonight?"
"I've been planning this proposal for over a year."
"You really told me no in front of everyone? That sh*t crushed me."
His girlfriend, Mani, responded:
"It's not even about embarrassing you. It's about you not listening."
"I've told you the kind of ring I wanted more than once, and you showed up with something from Walmart!"
Tyler focused on the ring:
"So this is about the ring? I still spent $900 regardless of where I got the ring."
"I put so much effort into this for you, for us."
But Mani insisted it was about much more than a ring.
"Tyler, if you knew what I wanted and still chose to do what was easiest, [that] tells me you don't really hear me."
"I want to feel chosen, not just proposed to."
Tyler did not take that well.
"Wow, so everything I did just didn't matter to you, huh?"
Mani set a boundary.
"It mattered... but not enough for me to say yes to a forever I'm not sure you're ready for."
Fellow Threads users were divided over the post, able to see both sides of the proposal gone wrong.
Most agreed with the potential bride. If her boyfriend wouldn't listen to her about this, there's no telling what other ways he might ignore her or her priorities in the future.
But others thought the girlfriend's reaction was a red flag.
Not only did she embarrass her boyfriend and disregard an expensive gift, but they thought she was willing to blow up an important relationship in favor of a material object.
While this might seem to be over something as simple as a material possession, there is something to be said about really listening to a partner and hearing what they want and need.
Even if all of their needs can't be met, acknowledging and knowing what they need and working toward it can mean the most.