TikToker Explains Why Walmart Is A 'Rental Company' Due To Their Lax Return Policy—And He's Got A Point

Screenshot from @brohomie_'s TikTok video; Walmart storefront
@brohomie_/TikTok; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TikToker @brohomie_ shared why he considers Walmart to be a "rental company" after revealing the outlandish purchases he and his friends have been able to return to Walmart.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 22, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Let's be honest: the average consumer has reached the point of having to choose between basic necessities, sometimes having to skip out on groceries because they needed gas to get to work or a new bottle of shampoo.

In an economy like this, it's hard to imagine any "fun" spending, like buying a new book, trying out new skincare, or dare we say, paying for an experience, like seeing The Nutcracker ballet at over the holidays or buying Christmas presents.

But TikToker @brohomie_ pointed out that even the most financially strained among us don't necessarily have to skip out on fun spending or making meaningful memories with their loved ones—if they're willing to change their mindset and rent supplies instead of purchasing them. And who better to rent from than your closest Walmart location?

That's right; TikToker @brohomie_ thoughtfully argues that, because of their incredibly relaxed return policy, Walmart works perfectly well as a rental company, allowing their customers to return basically any purchase, with the exception of some food items, alcohol, and tobacco.

The TikToker gives the example of "renting" camping equipment each time he wants to go camping, and he also recounts the story of helping a friend prepare to host a Super Bowl party, for which they bought the biggest television they could find and returned it the next day.

Then TikToker @brohomie_ ends the video, speaking as our greatest hype man:

"Please don't ever feel like you can't do anything."
"Go to Walmart, get what you need, use it for the day, and just take it back."
"You don't even have to take it back the same day; you've got two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back. Just don't break it."
"And guess what? You're gonna get the money back, and yet, you have a good time and a memory. What is there to lose?"

You can watch the video here:

A few current and former employees chimed in, confirming that this is a valid theory.

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

Other TikTokers agreed with @brohomie_, claiming to also use Walmart as a rental company.

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

@brohomie_/TikTok

With everything being so expensive right now, it's easy to assume that we can't have the fun experience or go on that trip or have a nice afternoon with our loved ones.

But when there's a way to easily borrow the supplies that we only need for the day, maybe there's not as much standing in our way of a good time as we thought.

