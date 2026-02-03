MAGA Influencer Dragged After Calling Billie Eilish's Anti-ICE Speech At Grammys 'Shameful'

MAGA sports journalist Emily Austin was mocked online after sharing her disapproval for singer Billie Eilish's speech condemning ICE, which got a standing ovation from the crowd.
Eilish, who received the Grammy Award for "Song of the Year" with her brother Finneas O'Connell for their work on the song "Wildflower," used her time onstage to call out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown as outrage grows around the country following the murders of Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.
The singer, who also wore an "ICE Out" pin, said:
"No one is illegal on stolen land. Yeah, it's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to just keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter; people do matter."
"F**k ICE."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Austin filmed herself making faces and sneering "F**k ICE" in a sarcastic tone, adding the following when the crowd erupts into applause:
"Oh, I’m so edgy. I said f*** ICE. Oh my god.”
She shared the video in a post to X, calling Eilish's speech "painful to listen to."
Austin's reaction didn't go over well.
Yesterday, the day after the Grammys, the Trump administration announced that immigration officers in Minneapolis will begin wearing body-worn cameras during operations in the city, after pressure from congressional Democrats and some Republicans for increased transparency.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the deployment of cameras will begin “effective immediately” for all federal officers in the field in Minneapolis and will be expanded nationwide as funding becomes available.
Following the release of 5-year-old Minneapolis boy Liam Conejo Ramos, who was taken to an ICE detention facility in Texas along with his father, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Trump administration will appeal a federal judge’s decision to free them.