Billie Eilish Just Ripped Elon Musk For Not Using His Wealth To Help The World With An Epically NSFW Insult

After calling on billionaires in general to donate their money, musician Billie Eilish has now set her sights on the richest billionaire of them all: the soon-to-be trillionaire Elon Musk.
And she did not mince words.
In an Instagram story, Eilish shared an infographic explaining all of the worldwide problems Musk could solve in one fell swoop and still come out a billionaire.
And she capped it off with an insult for the ages.
@billieeilish/Instagram
In the Stories she posted, Eilish pointed out what Musk could actually do with his potential upcoming trillion-dollar payday.
For instance, she posted a statistic claiming Musk could solve world hunger by 2030 if he donated $40 billion a year.
For reference, a trillion is one thousand billions. That expenditure of $200 billion would still leave him with $800 billion.
Or, as Eilish next pointed out, Musk could spend $1-$2 billion a year to save endangered species. He could do that for the rest of his life and still have hundreds of billions of dollars.
Or, for just a single payout of $70 billion, he could rebuild Gaza, and likely still die a trillionaire.
But Musk won't, of course, and in her Story Eilish explained why. It's because he is, in her words:
"fu*king pathetic pu*sy b*tch coward."
Whether she's right about that is subjective, of course, but she is almost certainly right that Musk won't bother to do anything beneficial with his money, because he has a track record on this issue.
In 2022, Musk quite infamously tweeted at the UN that he would donate $6 billion if they could prove it would solve world hunger.
When the UN issued a report just that three days later explaining how that $6 billion could provide an entire year's worth of food for the 42 million people most in danger of starvation worldwide, Musk of course reneged.
Instead, he donated the $6 billion to his own foundation, which, like most non-profits run by billionaires, appears to be nothing but an elaborate tax-dodge.
So "fu*king pathetic pu*sy b*tch coward," one could argue, definitely fits.
On social media, many people applauded Eilish for speaking plainly about Musk.
Of course, this being the golden era of a total lack of critical thinking, many also criticized Eilish for not doing enough herself.
But given that Eilish just weeks ago donated $11.5 million of her estimated $50 million net worth, the criticism doesn't really stand on its face, let alone in comparison to Musk.
That donation came after Eilish called out a whole roomful of billionaires that included Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates for being billionaires in the first place and not donating their money.
She then pledged $11.5 million of her tour proceeds to world hunger and climate change causes.