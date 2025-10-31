Skip to content

Trump Roasted After Sharing Quote Praising Him For Winning 'His First Nobel Prize'—And Yeah, Nope

Billie Eilish Calls On Billionaires To 'Give Your Money Away' Before Announcing Huge Donation Of Her Own

At the WSJ Innovator Awards with Mark Zuckerberg in attendance, the "Bad Guy" singer asked billionaires a simple and powerful question, "why are you a billionaire?"

By Alan HerreraOct 31, 2025
Speaking at the WSJ Innovater Awards, Billie Eilish called on billionaires to "give all your money away" and asked them, "why are you a billionaire?" as she was honored Wednesday for her contributions to the music industry.

Among the billionaires in attendance was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who accompanied his wife, Priscilla Chan, recognized for her philanthropic work.

She said:

“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever—especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good—maybe give some to people who need it."
“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties."

According to People magazine, which covered the event, Zuckerberg did not join the audience in applauding Eilish’s remarks.

The Facebook cofounder’s net worth is estimated at $226 billion, per Forbes. By contrast, Eilish—who has won nine Grammy Awards—has an estimated net worth of $50 million and continues to live with her parents in their modest two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Los Angeles.

Putting her money where her mouth is, Eilish donated a significant amount of her own money.

During the event, it was announced that Eilish had made an $11.5 million donation that will go toward her Changemaker Program, which supports organizations combating world hunger and environmental challenges. The news was announced by late-night host Stephen Colbert, the event's host.

Meanwhile, Eilish continues to address food insecurity and climate change through her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, named for her third album, which received critical acclaim and has broken numerous records.

Eilish is known to offer plant-based food options at venues where she performs, uses biodegradable confetti, sells merchandise made from recycled cotton, and encourages fans to bring reusable water bottles and use public transportation to her shows.

