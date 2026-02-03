Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Kid Rock And Nicki Minaj For Having Zero Grammy Wins In Brutal Post

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's press office is back at it on X after MAGA Republican President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social about Sunday night's Grammy Awards telecast.
At 12:45am on Monday, Trump posted, then deleted, then reposted with corrections at 1:01am, an unhinged screed about his ties to longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein, the Grammys, host Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and CBS. He also included a threat to take legal action against Noah over the accuracy of a joke.
Trump wrote in his final version:
"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."
"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."
"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
In response to that post—as well as Trump's perpetual whining about not winning a Nobel Peace Prize, the POTUS' new "Board of Peace," and foreign leaders, corporations, and organizations easily manipulating Trump by making up awards and giving him something shiny—the Newsom press office fake-awarded MAGA minions Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj the "California Music Participation Peace Prize."
The Governor Newsom Press Office posted at 1:11am:
"I CAN’T BELIEVE VERY TALENTED ARTISTS LIKE KID ROCK AND NICKI MINAJ WERE SNUBBED AGAIN AND WILL BE WALKING HOME WITH ZERO (0) GRAMMYS."
"THE HATERS WILL SAY THEY ARE 'TRASH' ARTISTS WHO ARE JUST DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION. WRONG!!! THEY ARE OKAY ARTISTS WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION."
"THEIR RECENT PR 'PERFORMANCES' ARE STRONG ENOUGH TO EARN A PARTICIPATION PRIZE AT MINIMUM."
"BECAUSE THE GRAMMYS FAILED, I WILL BE AWARDING KID AND NICKI THE CALIFORNIA MUSIC PARTICIPATION PEACE PRIZE (AT THE NEWSOM KENNEDY CENTER), A VERY PRESTIGIOUS AWARD DECIDED BY MY 'PEACE' BOARD, WHICH I ALONE APPOINT."
"THIS RESTORES FAIRNESS TO MUSIC. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. —GOVERNOR GCN"
@GovPressOffice/X
People continue to appreciate Newsom's team trolling Trump and his MAGA lackeys.
Amber Punch Brown/Facebook
I'm sure Trump will post a solution soon.
[image or embed]
— Mr. Blabalino 🇳🇴🇺🇸💙 (@blabalino.com) February 2, 2026 at 3:59 PM
David Schwegman/Facebook
Their prize looks like that :
[image or embed]
— Homosapiens. Marc. 🇪🇺 ☢️ (@homosapiens-marc.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 6:21 PM
Alison McKay Campbell/Facebook
😅 According the fine print kid rock and Nicki Minaj have to pay for the trophies.
— Martin Quinn (@martyq01.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM
I think FIFA has prizes for Kid Rock & Nicki Minaj
— FrenchieResistance (@frenchieresistance.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM
@wsu311/X
Kevin Elmore/Facebook
[image or embed]
— Sexy Husband 🗽 (@sexyhusband.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:38 AM
Kid Rock has been nominated for a Grammy five times. His last nomination was 17 years ago in 2009.
Nicki Minaj has been nominated 12 times for a Grammy. Her last nomination was only two years ago in 2024.
Neither has ever won a Grammy.