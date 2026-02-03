Skip to content

'Anti-Woke' Comedian's Shows Canceled After Backlash To His Disgusting Jokes Mocking Renée Good

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Kid Rock And Nicki Minaj For Having Zero Grammy Wins In Brutal Post

Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock; Nicki Minaj
K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom's official press account roasted MAGA musicians Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj after they were "snubbed" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 03, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's press office is back at it on X after MAGA Republican President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social about Sunday night's Grammy Awards telecast.

At 12:45am on Monday, Trump posted, then deleted, then reposted with corrections at 1:01am, an unhinged screed about his ties to longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein, the Grammys, host Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and CBS. He also included a threat to take legal action against Noah over the accuracy of a joke.

Trump wrote in his final version:

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."
"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."
"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In response to that post—as well as Trump's perpetual whining about not winning a Nobel Peace Prize, the POTUS' new "Board of Peace," and foreign leaders, corporations, and organizations easily manipulating Trump by making up awards and giving him something shiny—the Newsom press office fake-awarded MAGA minions Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj the "California Music Participation Peace Prize."

The Governor Newsom Press Office posted at 1:11am:

"I CAN’T BELIEVE VERY TALENTED ARTISTS LIKE KID ROCK AND NICKI MINAJ WERE SNUBBED AGAIN AND WILL BE WALKING HOME WITH ZERO (0) GRAMMYS."
"THE HATERS WILL SAY THEY ARE 'TRASH' ARTISTS WHO ARE JUST DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION. WRONG!!! THEY ARE OKAY ARTISTS WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION."
"THEIR RECENT PR 'PERFORMANCES' ARE STRONG ENOUGH TO EARN A PARTICIPATION PRIZE AT MINIMUM."
"BECAUSE THE GRAMMYS FAILED, I WILL BE AWARDING KID AND NICKI THE CALIFORNIA MUSIC PARTICIPATION PEACE PRIZE (AT THE NEWSOM KENNEDY CENTER), A VERY PRESTIGIOUS AWARD DECIDED BY MY 'PEACE' BOARD, WHICH I ALONE APPOINT."
"THIS RESTORES FAIRNESS TO MUSIC. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. —GOVERNOR GCN"

@GovPressOffice/X

People continue to appreciate Newsom's team trolling Trump and his MAGA lackeys.

Amber Punch Brown/Facebook


I'm sure Trump will post a solution soon.

[image or embed]
— Mr. Blabalino 🇳🇴🇺🇸💙 (@blabalino.com) February 2, 2026 at 3:59 PM



David Schwegman/Facebook


Their prize looks like that :

[image or embed]
— Homosapiens. Marc. 🇪🇺 ☢️ (@homosapiens-marc.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 6:21 PM



Alison McKay Campbell/Facebook


😅 According the fine print kid rock and Nicki Minaj have to pay for the trophies.
— Martin Quinn (@martyq01.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM



I think FIFA has prizes for Kid Rock & Nicki Minaj
— FrenchieResistance (@frenchieresistance.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM


@wsu311/X


Kevin Elmore/Facebook




[image or embed]
— Sexy Husband 🗽 (@sexyhusband.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:38 AM


Kid Rock has been nominated for a Grammy five times. His last nomination was 17 years ago in 2009.

Nicki Minaj has been nominated 12 times for a Grammy. Her last nomination was only two years ago in 2024.

Neither has ever won a Grammy.

Latest News

Melania Trump
Political News

MAGA Bots Come Out In Full Force After Melania's New Documentary Gets Abysmal Score On 'Rotten Tomatoes'

Donald Trump; Trevor Noah
Political News

Trump Threatens To Sue 'Total Loser' Trevor Noah Over Joke About Him And Epstein During Grammys

Shot of a group of signs from ice protests.
Trending

Family Of ICE Agents Explain How They Really Feel About Their Relative's Job

Paul Mescal (left) and a young Paul McCartney (right) are shown side by side as fans react to Mescal’s striking resemblance.
Celebrities

People Can't Believe How Much Paul Mescal Looks Like Paul McCartney In First Look At New Beatles Biopics

More from News/political-news

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin
Anna Webber/Variety/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Mama' Catherine O'Hara After Her Death At 71

After learning that Catherine O'Hara tragically passed away at the age of 71, Macaulay Culkin may have said best what we've all been feeling since: that we thought we had more time.

Arguably one of Macaulay Culkin's biggest roles in his career was that of the young Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York alongside his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, playing the part of Kate McCallister, who would do anything to reunite with her son... both times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Thompson appears in screenshots from his Facebook post showing himself at a snow-covered USPS facility.
Screenshots via Jason Thompson / Facebook

Postal Worker Suspended After Calling Out USPS For Dangerous Working Conditions During Snowstorm

This past week, large portions of the Northeast were buried under two to three feet of snow, forcing businesses to close, schools to shut down, and mail service to slow—except, according to one Ohio postal worker, at his facility.

Jason Thompson, a Cincinnati mail carrier with more than two decades on the job, says he was suspended without pay after he raised safety concerns about working conditions during a historic winter storm that slammed the region January 24–25. The storm affected 24 states and more than 200 million people, bringing dangerous cold and record snowfall to the Cincinnati area.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande on the red carpet of the Golden Globes
Monica Schipper / Staff/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Hilariously Reacts After Fans Notice Epic Photoshop Fail On Her 'Vogue' Cover

Even though Wicked: For Good ended up getting shut out at the upcoming Academy Awards, things are still going well for one of the film's stars, Ariana Grande.

This week, Grande graced the cover of Vogue Japan, sharing the glamorous pictures from the spread on her Instagram page:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Taylor Rehmet
Fox News; @taylorforTexas/X

Trump Claims Not To Know About Election In Texas After Dem Flips GOP Seat—Despite Posting About It The Day Before

President Donald Trump has people raising their eyebrows after he claimed not to know about Democrats flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat in Texas just a day after encouraging his MAGA followers on Truth Social to go out and vote in the special election.

On Saturday, Taylor Rehmet, a Fort Worth machinist and Air Force veteran, prevailed over Republican Leigh Wambsganss of Southlake to claim the open seat in Senate District 9. The district had strongly backed Trump in 2024 by a 17-point margin. The contest advanced to a runoff after no contender earned more than 50 percent of the vote in November.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pattie Gonia; Pete Hegseth
@pattiegonia/Instagram

Drag Queen Throws Some Epic Shade At Pete Hegseth's Kettlebell Swinging Form After His Military Workout

Environmental activist, human rights advocate, and drag queen Pattie Gonia gave MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, workout tips and other advice over his latest attempt to "cosplay masculinity."

Hegseth had posted another video of himself working out, poorly, with another branch of the military.

Keep ReadingShow less