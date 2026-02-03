Trump Ripped After Announcing His Plan To Close The Kennedy Center For 'Complete Rebuilding'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to close the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts for two years starting in July 2026.
The Kennedy Center complex began as an unattributed national cultural center, but was renamed by Congress as a “living memorial” to assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1964. Construction for the complex began that year and the center opened in 1971.
Trump’s announcement on Truth Social came after a multitude of cancellations by performers and shows after he got rid of the center's board—replacing them with MAGA minions who then selected Trump as board chair—so he could slap his name on the building without congressional approval.
Now he plans to remake the landmark in his tacky, golden image.
Trump wrote on Truth Social:
“After a one year review of The Trump Kennedy Center, that has taken place with Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants, deciding between either Construction with Closure and Re-Opening or, Partial Construction while continuing Entertainment Operations through a much longer period of time, working in and around the Performances, I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World.”
Trump failed to mention almost no one wanted to perform in a facility with his name on it.
Trump continued:
“In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”
“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before.”
The POTUS added:
“Therefore, The Trump Kennedy Center will close on July 4th, 2026, in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country, whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex. Financing is completed, and fully in place!”
Trump claimed:
“This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before.”
Trump concluded his announcement, stating:
“America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Trump said the renovations at the Kennedy Center complex would be down to the steel, but wouldn't completely demolish any existing structures.
The current POTUS made the same promises about his White House ballroom project—just before razing the East Wing of the White House. Trump previously revealed the ballroom was a monument to himself because no one else would ever build one for him.
In response to Trump's announcement, President Kennedy's niece, Maria Shriver, wrote:
"Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants to perform there any longer."
"I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s canceling… right?"
President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, wrote:
"Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself."
"He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building."
"He can try to kill JFK."
"But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for."
People expressed concern that Trump would demolish the Kennedy Center buildings and grounds to mimic the gaudiness of the Oval Office and Rose Garden.
They also called BS on Trump's excuse for why the complex needed to close from July 2026 until sometime in 2028—the remainder of his presidency.
“Melania” is so bad they had to close the entire Kennedy Center after it premiered there.
Close ICE, not the Kennedy Center.
I need to vent…The Kennedy Center is losing performers and money since Trump slapped his name on it.A lot of people think Trump’s shutting it down out of embarrassment.He’s going to make the Kennedy Center tacky, like he did the WH and turn it into the Trump Center?
Shares in companies making tacky fake gold wall decorations soar.Kennedy Center will halt entertainment operations for two years, Trump says - The Guardian
Trump is closing yet another failed business venture, the Kennedy Center, on July 4th for a 2 year "renovation."Note to self: "On July 1, buy stock in tacky plastic appliques and gold spray paint."
On December 18, 2025, Trump’s handpicked board voted—the White House claimed unanimously—to change the national institution's name to the "Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" despite memorials usually being reserved for the deceased.
However, some board members reported being unable to comment or vote during the surprise name change meeting.
Four days later, Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, in her capacity as an ex officio trustee of the Kennedy Center, filed a lawsuit with Washington Litigation Group and Democracy Defenders Action to block the name change.
Representative Beatty stated at the time:
"Only Congress has the authority to rename the Kennedy Center. President Trump and his cronies must not be allowed to trample federal law and bypass Congress to feed his ego."
"This entire process has been a complete disgrace to this cherished institution and the people it serves. These unlawful actions must be blocked before any further damage is done."
Nathaniel Zelinsky, Senior Counsel at Washington Litigation Group, and retired Ambassador Norman Eisen, founder of Democracy Defenders Action, added:
"The President and his sycophants have no lawful authority to rename the Kennedy Center."
"Congress named the Kennedy Center as a national memorial to President Kennedy, and only Congress can change that. We are proud to represent Congresswoman Beatty as she defends the integrity of this institution and the separation of powers."
After Trump's announcement of his plans to renovate the complex, Representative Beatty stated:
"Once again, Donald Trump has acted with a total disregard for Congress. Congress should have been consulted about any decision to shut down its operations or make major renovations."
REP. BEATTY STATEMENT ON TRUMP ATTEMPT TO CLOSE KENNEDY CENTER FOLLOWING LOSS OF ARTISTS AND AUDIENCES
Representative Beatty's co-counsel, Eisen and Zelinsky, also issued a statement in the wake of Trump's announcement.
COCOUNSEL STATEMENT ON TRUMP ATTEMPT TO CLOSE KENNEDY CENTER FOLLOWING LOSS OF ARTISTS AND AUDIENCES
Their original lawsuit is still pending.