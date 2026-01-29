Woman Goes Viral After Showing Off What Happened To Her Skin After Sleeping With A Heating Pad Every Night

Do they let the toilet paper flow from the bottom?

Do they have night terrors?

This is all before we even get into flatulence.

Sometimes knowledge... is terror.

Redditor atgono wanted to hear about what it's like to live with women, so they asked:

What habits of girls did you only discover after getting a girlfriend or wife?

Oh Gellar

"Monica’s closet is a real thing. What you can see is spotless, but if it’s behind a door or in a drawer, it doesn’t matter what it looks like."

- Mr_onion_fella

i know monica GIF Giphy

A NORMAL CYCLE

"How many things they wear that can’t go through the dryer—and how angry they get when you do the laundry and accidentally put these things in the dryer."

- mjdavisnh

"This is why I have a separate hamper for the clothes that can't be washed just however. My partner just throws a bunch of clothes in the machine without checking the labels and turns it on. He bought a very expensive cashmere sweater for himself that is now my very expensive cashmere sweater, because he put it through the laundry AND the dryer, and it no longer fits him. CASHMERE! IN THE WASHING MACHINE! IN A NORMAL CYCLE!"

- nibbyzor

Tissues?

"Crying is often a process, often not a crisis."

"What makes a lot of men generally cry (especially Gen X and prior) is really serious things. A close family member or friend, a beloved pet, or the death scene from Star Trek II. You know, the serious stuff."

"For a lot of people, though, it can be a way to process things. Many times, less serious things."

"For a while, I reacted to crying as if it were really, really serious and was hesitant to even engage, thinking of what it would take me to cry."

"Everyone's crying threshold is different. I learned not to assume what mine was matched with partners."

- shadeland

Touch Ups

"The volume of cosmetic products that end up in the bathroom. My partner doesn't even wear makeup every day, and even when she does, it's very little. Yet somehow every time I open the bathroom cabinet, some kind of potion falls out into the sink."

- Karloss_93

"She uses them, you just can’t tell because it’s beauty products and not makeup. She probably uses them to keep her skin healthy. I rarely wear makeup and barely own any, but I have a ton of beauty products: serums, lotions, face masks, etc. When you said ‘potion,’ it was a dead giveaway."

- dontcallmebaka

LAZY

"I didn’t realize how much time goes into getting ready, even on 'lazy' days. Also, the amount of emotional processing that happens internally before anything is said was eye-opening. I used to think silence meant nothing was happening, turns out a lot is happening lol. Made me way more patient once I noticed it."

- europehasnobackbone

YUMMIES

"Period munchies are a ravenous pit that isn't exclusive to chocolate and pays no respect to complementary flavors. She will eat spicy pickles, caramel, and cool ranch doritos then crave tuna salad 30 min later."

- spacezoro

Get Ready

"Heading out on quick notice is now impossible. I always need to factor in the time to 'get ready'. For me, it is always a 30-second affair of putting on my shirt and trousers, and shoes."

- dronz3r

"Last week we both took a nap before meeting with friends in the afternoon. I got up an hour before we had to leave to do my makeup and choose my clothes. 15 minutes before, I realized that my husband apparently didn't set an alarm and woke him up. He still was ready before me."

- ellenitha

Keep it ALL

"That they go and hoard everything. Every bottle of something or another will have only a drop, then gets left in the bathroom forever."

- xXcocorio69Xx

"Mine has a packaging progression. There are smaller and smaller bottles and jars that hold a set of revered concoctions rivaling those of frankincense and myrrh, somehow tracked through an uncanny sixth sense rivaled only by woodland animals recovering stashed nuts during winter months. I have never spoken of this out of both respect and fear."

- mahagrande

FINGERS

"I was surprised by how my girlfriend reacted to me scratching her scalp with my fingers while we were cuddling. Just running my fingers through her hair while she lay on my shoulder or chest was literally enough to put her to sleep in like a minute from being totally awake.

"Honestly, I think she's part feline, she was basically purring..."

- FIR3W0RKS

LOGIC

"That she almost never wants a logical response when venting and opening up. She just wants to be heard and understood."

"When she opens up, I ask what she'd prefer."

- Hikesny

logic andykassier GIF Giphy

911

"My gal has this quirky little habit of trying to choke me in my sleep with her hair. She hasn't cut it in nearly 20 years, and it is a long and thick curtain of hair that she just casually throws over my face in the night."

"I would tell you all the places I've found her hair on my body, randomly. But I don't need to get banned from the sub."

"Help. Me."

- Fallenjace

Body Insecurity...

"The amount of female patients coming into my office, freaking out about their dark elbows, hair loss (even though many of them have an unnoticeable amount of hair loss), and dark marks from acne or bug bites is ridiculous. Society teaches women to be ashamed of even the slightest of 'imperfections.' Women are 'supposed' to have long, luscious hair on their scalps, no hair on their bodies, and unblemished skin. Body hair, acne, and dark elbows are ridiculed. It truly is a shame."

- crazycatdermy

GROSS

"75% of the laundry is various small black stretchy things that cannot be folded."

"There are apparently serious, logical reasons why each one of the 17 moisturisers has a place and purpose in the bathroom."

"Even though I can clean a bathroom, I don’t do it right."

"Girls can and are exactly as gross as boys."

- Hashtagbarkeep

A Woman Thing

"When I've been sat on the sofa with women while watching TV (this has happened with my ex wife and two separate girlfriends after we split) if they were the ones using the remote to put something on, instead of putting the remote down on the coffee table in front of them they would give me the remote, and then I'd be the one to put it down on the coffee table."

"I have no idea why, I'm not a big believer in the whole men are like this and women are like that, but it's happened with enough women at this point that it's something I've noticed as a woman thing."

- Standard-Company-194

Sex And The City Reaction GIF Giphy

I think we should all date but live separately.

It's all too much.

Private space is safer... and sexier.

This whole thread is giving me anxiety.