Woman Goes Viral After Showing Off What Happened To Her Skin After Sleeping With A Heating Pad Every Night

We all have things that make us comfortable and happy, but just like a few too many snacks or coffees or late nights gaming, there's always such a thing as "too much of a good thing."
In TikToker @teezubal's case, her best friend's habit of sleeping with a heating pad might actually be a sign of something much more problematic.
Best friends and both single moms, TikToker @teezubal and her bestie, Meagan, fellow TikToker @meaganraquel, spend a lot of time together, so they knew each other's habits well.
In a mega viral TikTok video, TikToker @teezubal shared something that she thought was funny about her friend, which earned her the nickname of "the heating pad girl."
TikToker @meaganraquel is constantly cold, and she's cold to the point that she cannot go to sleep at night without the assistance of a heating pad.
But after long-term use of a heating pad at night, Meagan's lower back is now highly splotchy and looks like it's covered in welts, giving her a condition called "Toasted Skin Syndrome," which comes from frequent exposure to unnatural heat, like a heating pad, hot water, or even a seat warmer on a very long drive.
Fellow TikTokers were immediately concerned about Meagan's condition, which a few were quick to diagnose as "Toasted Skin Syndrome."
In a follow-up video, Meagan appeared at TikToker @teezubal's home, sharing an update after she attempted to scale back on her heating pad use.
Her lower back looked slightly better in color and she shared that she used the heating pad for lower back pain and constantly being cold, to the point of not being able to sleep.
Fellow TikTokers were not reassured by the video and still urged Meagan to get a checkup, especially to get bloodwork done and see if she had an iron deficiency.
Though the two women were able to laugh this off and largely dismissed Megan's symptoms as a tired single mom who was doing her best, the rest of TikTok was concerned for her rather than trying to ridicule her.
Maybe there' s nothing more than a love for extra heat happening, but if there is an underlying issue, it would be better for the mom and her children if she addresses it sooner rather than later.