Greenland Supporters Are Epically Trolling Trump With Their Latest Twist On His MAGA Slogan

Amid President Donald Trump's push to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, the island territory's supporters have people cheering now that they're wearing their own red hats with a twist on the infamous "Make America Great Again" slogan.
At a protest held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, demonstrators against Trump's aggression wore red hats emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Go Away.” The design cleverly reworks Trump’s well-known slogan, which is commonly associated with red hats.
The mock hats were designed by Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, a Copenhagen-based vintage clothing store owner. Initial batches failed to catch on last year until the Trump administration sharply escalated its rhetoric about Greenland.
Tonnesen’s original design played on a Danish phrase, reading “Nu det NUUK!” — a twist on “Nu det nok,” or “Now it’s enough,” swapping in the name of Greenland’s capital. Since the redesign, the hats have taken off, selling out in a single weekend as demand jumped from a trickle to a surge. Tonnesen said he has since ordered “several thousand” more.
He told reporters:
“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality. So I said, OK, what can I do? Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”
You can see the hats—which many wore while waving red-and-white Danish and Greenlandic flags—below.
@allenanalysis/X
@allenanalysis/X
You can see footage of protests in the news report below.
People have rallied behind the protesters—and appreciate their take on the MAGA slogan.
Opinion polling indicates that roughly 85% of Greenland’s population opposes joining the U.S.
European governments have since lined up behind Denmark, arguing that Arctic security should be handled collectively through NATO. France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have each sent small contingents of troops to Greenland as part of what officials have described as a reconnaissance mission.
The deployments were announced as Danish and Greenlandic officials met last week in Washington with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, just hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that “anything less” than U.S. control of Greenland was “unacceptable.”
The talks produced little concrete progress. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the discussions were “frank but also constructive,” but acknowledged that a “fundamental disagreement” remains between the sides.