Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked After Denying That Trump Confused Iceland With Greenland In Davos Speech

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was harshly criticized after she ignored video evidence and claimed that President Donald Trump had not confused Iceland with Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.
Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his speech before world and business leaders at the event in Davos, Switzerland, per NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean.
Leavitt denied this outright, issuing the following response on X accompanied by a picture of Greenland's ice fields:
"No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice” because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here."
An X Community Note also offers a live fact-check of Leavitt's claim, pointing out that she "is not telling the truth":
"Trump referred to Greenland as "Iceland" multiple times, not only as a "piece of ice" as she falsely claims. It is not relevant what "written remarks" say; Miss Dean did not claim to be talking exclusively about written remarks."
You can see her post below.
And of course there is video evidence of what Trump said at the event: Trump insisted that "all the U.S. is asking is for a place called Greenland," adding:
"And until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy, right, last time? Very smart man said, he's our daddy. He's running it. I was like running it."
"But the problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them 100%."
They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money. But that dip is peanuts compared to what it's gone up."
You can hear Trump's remark in the video below.
Leavitt was swiftly called out and people brought receipts.
The World Economic Forum was especially tense this year given Trump's ramped up threats to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally.
Trump announced the "framework of a future deal" for Greenland, following a "very productive meeting" with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte. The news came as a relief to U.S. markets though it is still uncertain what role the Trump administration will have in the island territory.
Trump had earlier demanded "immediate negotiations" on the matter of Greenland and ruled out using "excessive force" to acquire it from Denmark. He had threatened tariffs against European allies but has now walked those back. Details on the deal remain scarce but Trump said he will reveal more "down the line."