Emilia Clarke Hits Back After Being Criticized For How She Spoke Dothraki On 'Game Of Thrones'

Danish Politician Tells Trump To 'F—k Off' In Fiery Speech Amid Trump's Threats Over Greenland

European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen had some choice words for President Trump over his threats to European countries if the U.S. isn't given control of Greenland.

Jan 21, 2026
European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen had some choice words for President Donald Trump amid Trump's continued threats to seize control of Greenland from Denmark.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and is, alongside the Faroe Islands, the only other autonomous territory within the Kingdom. Citizens of both Greenland and the Faroe Islands are full citizens of Denmark. As one of the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union, Greenland’s citizens are also recognized as EU citizens.

Vistisen's remarks came before Trump announced plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other world leaders during this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about the need for the U.S. to control Greenland.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stressed that the U.S. "is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far... We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!"

Amid all this, Vistisen, a member of the Danish far-right, took the floor and said:

"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale."
"Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f**k off."

Vistisen was interrupted by the parliament's speaker, who said:

"I am sorry, this is against our rules. As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Last year, Vistisen attracted attention for swearing at Trump while insisting that Greenland is "not for sale."

Vistisen, speaking during a meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, stressed, as he did this week, that Greenland has "been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years," calling it "an integrated part of our country."

He made headlines around the world for saying "Let me put it in words you might understand. Mr. Trump, f**k off."

Vistisen later rejected criticism of his strong language, saying that "any true patriot should understand that this is an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty."

