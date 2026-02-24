Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Says What We're All Thinking After Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's State Of The Union Invite Amid Locker Room Phone Call Controversy

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

Snowplow clearing street in Chicago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The winning names in Chicago's snow plow naming contest threw major shade at Trump's ICE agency, and people are so here for it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump isn't going to be too happy when he learns the winning names in Chicago's snow plow naming contest—including one that throws major shade at ICE and his administration's ongoing immigration crackdown.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the winning names Monday after a two-week public voting window, marking the fourth consecutive year the city has run the contest. Residents submit suggestions online, after which officials narrow the field to 25 finalists for a citywide vote.

This year’s selected names were: Abolish ICE; Stephen Coldbert; Pope Frío XIV; The Blizzard of Oz; Svencoolie; and Caleb Chilliams. “Chance the Scraper,” a nod to Chance the Rapper, earned an honorable mention, finishing less than one percentage point behind “Caleb Chilliams.”

According to Block Club Chicago, entries referencing anti-ICE sentiment—including “Abolish ICE”—accounted for nearly 80 percent of all submissions.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the following in a press release:

“I want to thank the people of Chicago for their unmatched creativity, sense of humor, and civic pride. We are grateful and inspired by the record-breaking participation in the contest this year."
"As we get through the last of the winter months, I encourage Chicagoans to seek out available resources through 311 and to continue interacting and engaging with local government.”

The funny news about the contest is welcomed as the nation continues to grapple with the consequences of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

In the last few weeks, protests raged in Minneapolis after ICE agents killed American citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti and federal law enforcement detained citizens and non-citizens alike, including 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was eventually released from a Texas detention center following a coordinated effort among Democrats in response to nationwide outrage.

Illinois and the city of Chicago have also pushed back against immigration raids; Illinois filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the White House from deploying federalized troops to the city.

Johnson also previously signed an executive order barring immigration agents from using city property during enforcement operations. In a statement announcing the so-called “ICE Free Zone” order, Johnson said "we will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights, nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority."

Despite the seriousness of all of this, one thing is for sure—Chicagoans definitely have a sense of humor.

Each winning name will appear on a snowplow assigned to one of the city’s six snow districts. Residents who originally proposed the selected names will be invited to pose for photos with the newly labeled plow and will receive city-branded merchandise, officials from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said.

The renamed trucks will become part of a fleet of more than 300 salt spreaders tasked with clearing roughly 9,400 lane miles during winter weather. People in Chicago can follow their movements—including the newly named plows—using the city’s live plow-tracking system.

