Mayor Offers Fiery Warning Over Trump's Plan To Deploy National Guard To Chicago

Trump Threatens To Take Back Funding To Fix Baltimore Bridge After Maryland Governor Considers Redistricting

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 25, 2025
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a fiery warning over President Donald Trump's "uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound" plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago as part of the federal government's crime crackdown.

The Pentagon has been planning a military intervention in Chicago for weeks, including mobilizing several thousand National Guard members and weighing the deployment of active-duty troops, the Washington Post reported over the weekend.

The discussions come even as Chicago’s crime rate has fallen amid targeted violence-intervention programs funded by the city and federal government. Recently, however, the Justice Department cut grant funding for those efforts.

In a statement on X, Johnson, a Democrat who was elected in 2023, said that "investing in our communities is what makes our city safer" and that "there are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them."

He included the following official statement condemning the Trump administration's plan:

"Unlawfully deploying the National Guard in Chicago has the potential to inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement when we know that trust between police and residents is foundational to building safer communities."
"An unlawful deployment of the national guard would be unsustainable and would threaten to undermine the historic progress we have made. In the past year alone, we have reduced homicides by more than 30%, robberies by 35%, and shootings by almost 40%."
"We need to continue to invest in what is working. Our communities are safest when we fully invest in housing, community safety, and education. The National Guard will not alleviate the housing crisis. It will not put food in the stomachs of the 1 in 4 children that go to bed hungry every night in Chicago."
"The National Guard will not fully-fund public schools or provide mental healthcare or substance abuse treatment to Chicagoans in need. The National Guard is no substitute for dedicated local law enforcement and community violence interrupters who know and serve our communities every day."
"There are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them."

You can see his post and the statement below.

Statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson Mayor Brandon Johnson

Statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson Mayor Brandon Johnson

Statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson Mayor Brandon Johnson

In an interview with MSNBC, Johnson referenced Trump's recent deployment of federal troops in Washington, D.C., saying:

'The president has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to arrest what, nine people in D.C.? Clearly he's demonstrated that he doesn't have a level of consciousness to understand what it takes to run cities, not to mention an entire country."
"We're going to remain firm, we're going to take legal action, but the people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny."
"And if that's necessary, I believe the people of Chicago will stand firm alongside of me as I work everyday to protect the people of this city. The city of Chicago, one of the most diverse economies in the world, a city that has been founded and established on the values of working people."
"We're not going to surrender our humanity to this tyrant. I can tell you this: The city of Chicago has a long history of standing up against tyranny—resisting those who wish to undermine the interests of working people."
"We're not gonna back down, we're not gonna cower, we're not gonna bend, we're not gonna break. We are Chicago. We are the soul of America and we will maintain that posture from now until."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many others have pushed back against the Trump administration as the city braces itself for the Pentagon's next move.

Trump administration officials said the planning for a military intervention in Chicago has likely been tied to expanded ICE operations aimed at finding undocumented migrants.

The potential deployment comes as federal authorities move to intensify deportation efforts—including expanding ICE and challenging “sanctuary” policies— under a directive from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to carry out at least 3,000 arrests a day.

Johnson, in a separate statement, said city officials take Trump’s threats seriously but have received no formal communication from the administration about additional law enforcement or military deployments.

