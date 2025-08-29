Newsom Brings Receipts About Red State Homicide Rates Amid Trump's Deployment Of Troops To Blue Cities

In recent weeks, Fox News has devoted significant coverage to California Governor Gavin Newsom and his state's crime rates, a move the network has barreled into since President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops into Los Angeles as part of his nationwide immigration crackdown.
But Newsom isn't taking this lying down, using the official X account for his press office to troll the GOP, particularly after he signed a sweeping redistricting proposal to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries, creating five new Democratic-leaning U.S. House seats in what he described as a direct response to Republican-led gerrymandering in Texas backed by Trump.
Now he's highlighting red state homicide rates to counter the narrative that California is a dangerous crime-ridden hellscape (which you would think it was if you only watch Fox News).
In one post, Newsom noted that the homicide rate in Texas is 140% higher than California's—yet Fox News isn't reporting on that.
Oklahoma's is worse—150%—"but Fox News chooses to ignore that."
Arkansas homicide rates are 220% higher than California homicide rates, Newsom pointed out, "so why isn't Fox News talking about it?"
And disturbingly, Louisiana's is 380% higher, Newsom said, "but you wouldn't know that by watching FOX NEWS."
Newsom also addressed GOP fearmongering—and Trump's fixation on crime—during a press conference:
"Facts are stubborn things. And the fact is Mississippi, I mentioned Arkansas, how about Tennessee, Alabama. Alabama's one of the top three murder states in America."
"Where's the president of the United States? These are his states that voted for him. His state of mind doesn't seem to be focused on the issue of crime and violence. It's about the expression of authoritarianism."
"He reflects, he waxes on being a dictator. I hope people pay attention."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Newsom also said:
"If he [Trump] is to invest in crime suppression, I hope that the president of the United States will look at the facts. Just consider [Speaker Mike Johnson's] state [Louisiana]. Just look at the murder rate. It's nearly four times higher than California's. ... You're not going to see this on Fox News, so the president may not be familiar with these facts."
"I want to present these facts to the president of the United States and I imagine this is alarming to learn these facts. Particularly Speaker Johnson has been such a strong partner and ally in these efforts so the carnage in Louisiana is well-defined."
"Mississippi leads the nation as the number one murder state in America. I imagine this in particular may resonate with the president of the United States. It's got a murder rate that's 180 percent higher than Los Angeles. Interesting, LA has more people. These are all per capita numbers. Perhaps the president can deploy the National Guard in every corner of Mississippi."
"The murder rate is out of control there. Carnage. The governor may want to make that phone call. Again, this is if they care about these issues of crime and violence when the St. Louis murder rate is 190 percent higher than Oakland. I can go on. We could talk about the carnage in Arkansas, again one of the top murder states in America, 2.6 times greater than San Francisco."
"These are not observations, these are stone cold facts, and the fact remains that if the president is sincere about the issue of crime and violence, there's no question in my mind that he'll likely be sending the troops into Louisiana, Mississippi to address the unconscionable wave of violence that continues to plague those states."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Many agreed that Newsom had hit the nail on the head.
Your move, Republicans.