Newsom Hilariously Schools Ted Cruz On Basic Math After Cruz Tweets Gripe About Redistricting

MAGA Rep. Ripped For Changing Story About Why He Sleeps In His DC Office To Fit Trump Agenda

Tim Burchett
Al Drago/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett claimed on CNN that he "lives" in his office because it's "too dadgum dangerous" in Washington, D.C., at night—but he gave a completely different reason back in February.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 15, 2025
Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett was criticized for claiming that he "lives" in his office because of crime in Washington, D.C., even though he gave a completely different reason earlier this year to explain how he maintains productivity.

Burchett's remarks came as President Donald Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to the nation’s capital this week while claiming crime in D.C. is "out of control" despite falling crime rates.

He told CNN's John Berman:

"This town is out of touch, its leadership is out of touch. I like the mayor [Muriel Bowser], I just think it's way past that. You don't want to go out on the streets at night in D.C."
"I come from a family of public educators. That's one of the reasons I live in my office at night, but the better reason is it's too dadgum dangerous, brother. It is dangerous, everybody knows it, and the people are being victimized."

You can hear what Burchett said in the video below.

However, Burchett said something completely different in February, as reported by NOTUS, a news outlet owned by the Albritton Journalism Institute, at the time saying he just doesn't like to get up early for meetings:

“Rep. Tim Burchett told NOTUS that he still sleeps in his office because it helps him stay productive and get to meetings early. He was unsure that the trend would catch on with other lawmakers and offices now that [Elon] Musk’s team is promoting it."

In fact, Burchett told NOTUS that he hopes other members of Congress follow his lead:

“But I don’t see Congress doing a lot of work, no matter who’s in power. They’ll say they are. But you go back to Tennessee, people laugh. I mean, ain’t nobody digging a ditch up here."

Burchett was swiftly called out—especially since he hangs out with Trump, whose criminal record is longer than a CVS receipt.


Burchett is known for amplifying the Trump agenda and far-right talking points.

Take, for instance, the time he suggested in a Fox News interview that the attempted assassination of President Trump was due to a "DEI person" leading the Secret Service, referring to the agency's female director, Kimberly Cheatle, who later resigned amid criticism about security lapses.

Cheatle was responsible for "successfully executing the agency’s integrated mission of protection and investigations by leading a diverse workforce composed of more than 7,800 Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers, Technical Law Enforcement Officers, and Administrative, Professional, and Technical personnel," according to the Secret Service's official website.

Her resume, which boasted 27 years in the Secret Service, particularly as Assistant Director of the Office of Protective Operations, meant nothing to Burchett, who said "this is what happens when you don't put the best players in," echoing misogynistic and sexist commentary elevated by his fellow Republicans throughout the election cycle and since taking power.

