Trump Ripped After Showing Off His Cringey Impression Of A Trans Weightlifter

Social media is mocking MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, again, after he put his transphobia on display while speaking at the annual House Republican retreat on Tuesday at the Kennedy Center.
During his chaotic one-and-a-half hour speech, Trump decided to do a mocking impression of a transgender athlete participating in a weightlifting competition.
The White House’s official "Rapid Response 47" account then shared his bit on X, captioned:
"@POTUS on his imitation of 'trans athletes' in women's sports: 'My wife HATES when I do this.'"
It was followed by three laughing while crying emojis.
In his speech, Trump remarked of First Lady Melania Trump before showcasing his impression:
"By the way, my wife HATES when I do this. She's a very classy person, right? She said, 'It's SO unpresidential.' I said, 'But I did become president.' She hates when I dance."
"I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance.' 'Darling, it's not presidential!'"
He then went on to opine about how "elegant" President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was, despite being a Democrat.
But eventually he got to his cringey, transphobic impression.
You can see the video below.
While Trump's MAGA minions think everything that passes the POTUS' lips is pure gold, the majority of the internet felt Trump was being a childish and embarrassing bully again.
3 orphaned children, while Trump does his double-jerk dance, jokes about invading Greenland, and does his stupid trans weightlifter shtick.
— Timotei (@morgowr.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:27 PM
Trump is a cruel awful disgrace and disgusting person If anyone else pretended to be trans weightlifter their party would call for him to resign I don't find this funny at all How does this help people with their groceries or rent It doesn't
— oldcc.bsky.social (@oldcc.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 3:27 PM
@morgowr/X
@wobblysausage/X
Trump also targeted Algerian gold medal-winning boxer Imane Khelif, a cisgender woman, who faced internet hate for not matching stereotypes for how a woman should look.
Trump has used his trans weightlifter bit before during a speech following a commencement at the University of Alabama.
It didn't go any better outside the MAGA-sphere last time either.