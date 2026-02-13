Former Reality Star Fired From New Show After Going On Racist Tirade About Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Real Housewives OG Jill Zarin may need to add “fired again” to her Bravo résumé after production axed her from the upcoming E! reality docuseries The Golden Life, which stars fellow RHONY originals Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan.

Zarin appeared on The Real Housewives of New York from 2008 to 2011, quickly branding herself the group’s truth-teller, a role that often blurred into pot-stirrer, grudge-holder, and reunion-stage detonator.

Her latest blowup came Sunday, when she posted (and later deleted) an Instagram video tearing into Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl halftime show, which drew more than 138 million viewers—setting a new record.

Zarin opened her now-deleted Instagram critique, dramatically declaring:

“We all agree that it was the worst halftime show ever. And it’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.”

But the performance she dismissed was a milestone. Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set marked the first halftime show headlined entirely in Spanish, with no direct English-language singing.

The Puerto Rican superstar celebrated Latin American pride with reggaeton hits, a live wedding ceremony, appearances by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, and a closing moment that spotlighted a pro-independence version of the Puerto Rican flag while he named Latin American countries.

Zarin, however, was unmoved:

“Quite frankly, I think him grabbing his, you know, g-area, I think it was totally inappropriate. Got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure? Seriously.”

Variety once dubbed Zarin “a master of disaster”—a description that now reads less like shade and more like prophecy.

Viewers may also remember her explosive friendship breakup with Bethenny Frankel and the controversy surrounding her decision to send her daughter Ally, then 14, to a “detox center” to lose weight.

After exiting RHONY following Season four, Zarin launched a jewelry line, focused on philanthropy, and later returned for 2022’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She also appeared on the Amazon Freevee competition series The Goat.

But Sunday’s video was something else entirely as Zarin continued to speculate:

“I didn’t understand—I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve like to know the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other. I just do. I think it was an ICE thing.”

Her commentary aligns with her long-standing political leanings. Zarin has publicly supported President Donald Trump and attended both of his inaugurations, including the January 2017 ceremony, where she described the Trumps as “old friends.”

In 2025, she said her support was tied to his stance on Israel and backing of hostage families. That same year, she admitted the alignment has been “very isolating,” but added she’s “not going to stay silent anymore.”

As the video continued, she accused the NFL of being “sold out,” adding, “it’s very sad because 75 years and, you know, shame. Shame.” She also claimed she “didn’t recognize” Lady Gaga and “had to Google her face to see who it was.”

Like a Housewives reunion, Zarin closed her now-deleted video with her final word:

“At least it gave me something to do since it was so hard to watch.”

Production was watching, too. After Zarin’s comments about the performance featuring “literally no white people” and her suggestion that it was “an ICE thing” sparked backlash, Blink49 Studios confirmed on February 10 to People and Variety that she would no longer be part of The Golden Life.

Blink49 Studios announced its decision in a statement:

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

Andy Cohen offered a characteristically brisk response, referring to Zarin as someone who is “not employed by Bravo anymore.” Even Zarin Fabrics, the store once owned by her late husband, joined the chorus, posting a photo of her with a red “X” over her face.

Zarin is hardly the only Bravolebrity who treated Super Bowl Sunday like an open mic.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong shared a Gladiator meme with her face superimposed over Russell Crowe’s body.

Taylor Armstrong wrote this on her Instagram Story:

“I’m embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban Flag!!”

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice also blasted the show, calling it “woke ass crap” and “very stupid,” and suggesting supporters needed to “get their brains washed.” The remarks sparked backlash, with critics noting the irony given his deportation to Italy after serving 41 months in prison for federal fraud charges.

Zarin, for her part, said the firing decision came quickly in a statement to InTouch magazine:

“They didn't even give me a chance. I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I'm human.”

It’s a plea for grace, though critics were quick to point out she didn’t extend much of that to Bad Bunny before declaring his record-breaking performance a disaster.

As for The Golden Life, the series follows Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan, and Bensimon as they relocate from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, revisiting the familiar formula that made RHONY appointment television: fighting, reconciling, and reopening decade-old wounds.

And now, enter Dorinda.

Dorinda Medley, Lady of Bluestone Manor, is set to join E!’s reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, according to Page Six. Medley, who starred for six seasons, has long been expected to participate and is currently finishing her second publicity stint on Peacock's The Traitors.

In true Housewives fashion, the cast shakeup arrived before cameras even started rolling.