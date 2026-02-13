Zelenksyy Slams Olympics For Disqualifying Ukrainian Athlete Over Helmet Honoring Athletes Killed In War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for insisting on wearing a helmet painted with the faces of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia since its 2022 invasion.
Yesterday, the IOC announced that Heraskevych would be barred from competing in that day’s skeleton events in Cortina, citing his refusal to abide by the IOC’s "guidelines on athlete expression." IOC President Kirsty Coventry personally weighed in on the ruling to sideline Heraskevych, saying she "felt it was really important to come and talk to him face-to-face."
Coventry said athletes have made it clear they support the right to speak out on political issues, but not during competition itself—the setting in which Heraskevych planned to wear the helmet.
After Olympic officials determined that the images of fallen soldiers painted on Heraskevych’s helmet amounted to a political statement, they offered to let him compete wearing a black armband instead, but the athlete declined. Coventry said she "really wanted to see him race today," adding that it had "been an emotional morning."
The official X account for the Olympics shared Coventry's statement with the general public, adding:
"This is a painful moment. We wanted him on the start line. The Olympic Games must remain a place where athletes compete together under the same rules."
You can hear what Coventry said in the video below.
Heraskevych did not accept this narrative, criticizing his "wrongful disqualification":
"What cynicism from the IOC! After the wrongful disqualification and robbing me of my Olympic dream, they announce that they are revoking my accreditation. But then, at the initiative of Coventry herself, they allow me to stay in the Olympic Village longer… Thank you for your 'kind' heart, IOC."
You can see his post below.
The controversy was especially frustrating for Heraskevych, who'd been considered a serious medal contender after finishing fourth in last year's world championships, and drew the ire of Zelenskyy, who said the decision to bar the athlete from competition was "not about the principles of Olympism, which are founded on fairness and the support of peace."
Russia remains under tight Olympic restrictions following its invasion of Ukraine, with only 13 Russian athletes permitted to compete at the Olympics under neutral status. Against that backdrop, Zelenskyy argued that barring Heraskevych ultimately serves Moscow’s interests, suggesting the decision risks undermining Ukraine’s position while Russia continues to participate.
He said:
"Sport shouldn’t mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors. Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise. This is certainly not about the principles of Olympism, which are founded on fairness and the support of peace."
"I thank our athlete for his clear stance. His helmet, bearing the portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes, is about honour and remembrance. It is a reminder to the whole world of what Russian aggression is and the cost of fighting for independence. And in this, no rule has been broken."
"It is Russia that constantly violates Olympic principles, using the period of the Olympic Games to wage war. In 2008, it was the war against Georgia; in 2014 – the occupation of Crimea; in 2022 – the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And now, in 2026, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics, Russia shows complete disregard, increasing missile and drone strikes on our energy infrastructure and our people."
"660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia since the full-scale invasion began. Hundreds of our athletes will never again be able to take part in the Olympic Games or any other international competitions. And yet, 13 Russians are currently in Italy competing at the Olympics."
"They compete under 'neutral' flags at the Games, while in real life publicly supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of our territories. And they are the ones who deserve disqualification."
"We are proud of Vladyslav and of what he did. Having courage is worth more than any medal."
You can see his post below.
Many have applauded the Ukrainian leader's words and criticized the IOC's decision.
News of Heraskevych’s disqualification broke as fighting in Ukraine entered its fourth year, with fresh violence reported across the country.
Early Thursday, Kyiv was targeted in a Russian missile strike, according to the city’s military administration, as residents reported hearing explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and the full extent of the damage remained unclear.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian attacks killed four people and wounded three in the Synelnykove district, regional military chief Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. Elsewhere, police in Kharkiv reported that a Russian drone struck an ambulance transporting five people, including medical personnel and civilians, killing a woman.
And in western Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said air defenses intercepted two Russian Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles headed toward the city. He said it was not immediately known whether the attack caused damage or injuries.
Despite the reality of the situation on the ground and the disappointing outcome for Heraskevych, he retains a positive outlook, taking to X to "thank everyone for all the support we’re receiving":
"I want to thank everyone for all the support we’re receiving. There really is an incredible amount of it."
"For me, the sacrifice of the people depicted on the helmet means more than any medal ever could - because they gave the most precious thing they had. And simple respect toward them is exactly what I want to give."
You can see his post below.
@heraskevych/X
Heraskevych’s father and coach, Mykhailo Heraskevych, was far more pointed, telling reporters that "The International Olympic Committee destroyed our dreams. It’s not fair.”