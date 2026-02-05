TikToker Speaks Out After Mom On Flight Asked Her To Switch $7k Business Class Seat With Daughter In Economy

Skip to content

Dad Sparks Heated Debate After 'Nice Note' He Left For Wife And Kids Before Work Trip Sets Her Off

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
We've all heard stories of entitled passengers on airlines, specifically people who inconvenience other passengers and demand different seating arrangements.

But sometimes people are so entitled, it's hard to believe the stories told about them.

TikToker Ishika Yadavalli shared the story on Instagram, and then TikTok, of her waking up and looking pleased in her $7,000 business class seat after rejecting a mom's demands that she switch seats with her daughter, who was sitting in economy.

You can watch the first video here:

@theishilist

I’m sorry when did it become my responsibility to pay for your daughters upgrade? Why couldn’t you just book both of you in business? #businessclass #seatswitching #relatable #storytime #entitledparents

The video went viral, particularly on Instagram, with people unable to believe what happened.

The short story synopsis seemed too unbelievable of a mother possibly demanding that a total stranger give up their more expensive seat, just so her child could move forward and sit with her.

Some assumed that they were all sitting in the same class, and Yadavalli simply didn't want to trade seats. It seemed impossible that someone would expect a stranger to give up a $7,000 seat for a child to move.

The social media influencer later shared a storytime video, detailing how the mother wanted to share a first-time experience with her daughter, at Yadavalli's expense.

According to the TikToker, she paid $7,000 for a seat in business class, and a woman came and sat next to her, sharing her excitement for sitting in business class for the first time.

Then the woman told Yadavalli about her daughter and asked if she would consider trading seats with her so that the mom and daughter could sit together.

Yadavalli was willing to consider it, until she found out that the daughter was sitting back in economy, far away from her mom.

The woman ended up being so insistent that she involved other passengers and a flight attendant to try to get Yadavalli to give up her seat and move to economy, despite the massive price difference.

She ultimately resisted and enjoyed her seat in business class.

You can watch the video here:

@theishilist

Replying to @kemag955 since you guys could not believe it happened here is a story time. Stay tuned for the $7000 seat tour and then you can let me know if I was wrong to pay it or not. #storytime #controversial #seatswitching #entitledparents #businessclass Products used: @YSL Beauty powder bronzer @L’Oreal Paris Makeup & Hair lipstick worth it medium @Tower 28 Beauty concealer @IT Cosmetics CC+ cream and brush @rhode skin spray, toner, blush @maccosmetics lip liner

Fellow TikTokers came forward and supported Yadavalli for keeping her seat.

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

@theishilist/TikTok

There are truly some stories out there that feel impossible, but there are definitely some people in the world who are just that entitled.

But if the mom wanted to sit next to her daughter on the flight, she should have either offered someone else in economy to take her seat in business class, or simply cover the cost and buy them both seats in business class in the first place.

