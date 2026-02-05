Renée Good's Brother Shares Emotional Testimony On Capitol Hill To Condemn ICE In Viral Clip

On Tuesday, House and Senate Democrats listened to testimony from United States citizens who were assaulted, injured, shot, or otherwise adversely affected by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump through Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via employees of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Their Republican colleagues were invited, but none chose to attend.
Testimony began with the brothers of Renée Good, a Minneapolis mother of three who was killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7, 2026. Her brothers Brent and Luke Ganger referred to her by her nickname Née (Ney).
Luke Ganger said:
"I was talking to my 4-year old last week when she noticed I was not doing well. I had to come here today and talk to some important people."
"She knows that her aunt died and that somebody caused it to happen. She told me that there are no bad people and that everyone makes mistakes. She has Nee's spirit."
Ganger added:
"The deep distress our family feels because of Née's loss in such a violent and unnecessary way is complicated by feelings of disbelief, distress and desperation for change. In the last few weeks, our family took some consolation thinking that perhaps Née's death would bring about change in our country."
"And it has not."
Brent Ganger shared:
"Renée had a way of showing up in the world that made you believe things were going to be OK, not because she ignored the hardship, but because she chose optimism anyway."
"She chose to look for what was good, what was possible, and what was worth loving."
"Née-Née loved fiercely, openly, and without hesitation."
You can see excerpts from their testimony here:
As part of his testimony, Luke Ganger noted:
"The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation."
"This is not just a bad day or a rough week or isolated incidents; these encounters with federal agents are changing the community and changing many lives, including ours, forever."
"I still don’t know how to explain to my four-year-old what these agents are doing when we pass by."
It's hard to explain to most Americans what they are doing to our communities.
I'm 58 and can't explain the brutality and fascism in any way that relates to USA either. 🤬
Most people found the brothers' words compelling—and the Republican absence telling.
What a tremendous loss for both her family and everyone who knew her. 💔
it's Republicans loss that they weren't able to hear mature and articulate victims of trump policy and family loss. they might have learned something about constituents and decency.
But the MAGAsphere just parroted debunked DHS lies and found ways to earn the label "deplorable."
Federal immigration agents have been involved in more than a dozen shootings since Trump began his second term.
Tuesday’s hearing was organized by Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia as part of an inquiry into the use of excessive force and escalation by federal agents.
You can watch Luke and Brent Ganger's full testimony below:
