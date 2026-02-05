Influencer Divides The Internet By Rocking Some Cube-Shaped Jeans In Viral Video

The fashion world is not everyone's cup of tea. Most of us want clothes that are flattering on our bodies, in colors that we like, are comfortable, and contain pockets.
But there are some among us, like fashion influencer Caroline Vazzana, who enjoy the world of fashion and pushing the limits of what clothing can do and how it can look.
Take, for example, her recent purchase of a $750 pair of "cube jeans" or "box jeans" designed by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Schnaider.
In her introductory unboxing video for the product, Vazzana opens up a box with a pair of jeans inside that, at first glance, look dramatically oversized and perhaps a little more squared at the waist—or dare we say "boxy"-than the average pair of jeans.
But upon further inspection, the jeans were designed with sturdy boning along the main seams, forcing them to hold the shape of a rectangular cube. There is also a small waistband inside that the wearer will cinch around their waist, along with a belt to tighten the band and hold it in place—and what the wearer will be left with is a dramatic "shelf" of a waist because of the cubing feature.
You can watch the unboxing video here:
Some weren't convinced about how the jeans were going to look.
In the next video, Vazzana styled the jeans and modeled them, revealing that she had to wear a pair of black leggings underneath the jeans. Because of their open-concept top, anyone standing near her would be able to peer down into her jeans and see her body if she did not cover herself with the leggings first.
She then paired the jeans with a dramatic, flowery top and heels in the same shade.
You can watch the styling video here:
@cvazzana
Replying to @Marisa Garnier Tigney what do you think???😭💞👖🛍️
Viewers were not convinced by the look at all.
The most important question, though, was: did she wear them out in public?
Sure enough, Vazzana wore the completed look out in public through the streets of New York, complete with bumping into a doorway because of the unusually wide waist, and of course, lots of judgmental looks from bystanders, and even one person taking a video of her.
You can watch the video here:
@cvazzana
Replying to @Tammy Conklin791 just another day in New York City!!👖📦💞
The critiques continued to pour in.
While a few comments reassured Vazzana that life was too short to worry about what other people thought, and to wear the fun clothes anyway, it seems, at least for most people, the SpongeBob Squarepants- and Minecraft-inspired looks might be better off staying in their respective television shows and video games.
What do you think of the look?