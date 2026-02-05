Skip to content

Guy Has Epic Meltdown On Southwest Flight After Accusing Stranger Of Flirting With His Wife

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Influencer Divides The Internet By Rocking Some Cube-Shaped Jeans In Viral Video

Caroline Vazzana
@cvazzana/TikTok

Influencer Caroline Vazzana showed off the boxy jeans she got from Ukrainian designer Ksenia Schnaider—and people aren't quite sure what to think.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

The fashion world is not everyone's cup of tea. Most of us want clothes that are flattering on our bodies, in colors that we like, are comfortable, and contain pockets.

But there are some among us, like fashion influencer Caroline Vazzana, who enjoy the world of fashion and pushing the limits of what clothing can do and how it can look.

Take, for example, her recent purchase of a $750 pair of "cube jeans" or "box jeans" designed by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Schnaider.

In her introductory unboxing video for the product, Vazzana opens up a box with a pair of jeans inside that, at first glance, look dramatically oversized and perhaps a little more squared at the waist—or dare we say "boxy"-than the average pair of jeans.

But upon further inspection, the jeans were designed with sturdy boning along the main seams, forcing them to hold the shape of a rectangular cube. There is also a small waistband inside that the wearer will cinch around their waist, along with a belt to tighten the band and hold it in place—and what the wearer will be left with is a dramatic "shelf" of a waist because of the cubing feature.

You can watch the unboxing video here:

@cvazzana

They are like a big box!!😭📦👖 #unboxing #maximalism #fyp #TikTokFashion #fancynancy

Some weren't convinced about how the jeans were going to look.

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

In the next video, Vazzana styled the jeans and modeled them, revealing that she had to wear a pair of black leggings underneath the jeans. Because of their open-concept top, anyone standing near her would be able to peer down into her jeans and see her body if she did not cover herself with the leggings first.

She then paired the jeans with a dramatic, flowery top and heels in the same shade.

You can watch the styling video here:

@cvazzana

Replying to @Marisa Garnier Tigney what do you think???😭💞👖🛍️ #grwn #maximalism #fyp #TikTokFashion #fancynancy

Viewers were not convinced by the look at all.

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

The most important question, though, was: did she wear them out in public?

Sure enough, Vazzana wore the completed look out in public through the streets of New York, complete with bumping into a doorway because of the unusually wide waist, and of course, lots of judgmental looks from bystanders, and even one person taking a video of her.

You can watch the video here:

@cvazzana

Replying to @Tammy Conklin791 just another day in New York City!!👖📦💞 #maximalism #fyp #TikTokFashion #fancynancy #OOTD

The critiques continued to pour in.

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

@cvazzana/TikTok

While a few comments reassured Vazzana that life was too short to worry about what other people thought, and to wear the fun clothes anyway, it seems, at least for most people, the SpongeBob Squarepants- and Minecraft-inspired looks might be better off staying in their respective television shows and video games.

What do you think of the look?

Latest News

Close-up of a man slipping an engagement ring on a woman's finger.
Trending

Guys Who Asked For A Parent's Permission To Marry And Got Rejected Share Their Stories

A man standing in front of a classroom full of students
Trending

People Break Down The Most Unhinged Thing A Teacher Ever Did In The Classroom

Catherine O’Hara appears at a public event (left) alongside a still of the actor as Cookie Fleck holding her Norwich Terrier, Winky, in Best in Show (right).
Entertainment

Westminster Dog Show Honors Catherine O'Hara With Tribute During Norwich Terrier Judging—And We're Sobbing

Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show
Celebrities

Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show

More from Trending

Mehmet Oz
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Dr. Oz Sparks Outrage With His Solution For Lack Of Doctors In Rural Healthcare

Former television presenter and author Mehmet Oz, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's choice to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke at a "fireside chat" for the "Action for Progress" initiative in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

During his remarks, Oz stated that rural communities would benefit from having AI avatars stand in for doctors. The Trump administration passed a law dramatically reducing funding for rural hospitals, which are already understaffed.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Refusing To Apologize To Alex Pretti's Family For Sharing Tweet Calling Him An 'Assassin'

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after refusing to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti after sharing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post claiming Pretti was an "assassin."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
C-SPAN3

Karoline Leavitt Slammed Over Her Alarming Comments About The U.S. Constitution

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she addressed President Donald Trump's recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

During a Monday interview with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, "Trump said Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over—we should take over the voting—the voting in at least many, 15 places," stressing that "Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kathy Hochul; Donald Trump
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit; Win McNamee/Getty Images

NY Governor Epically Zings Trump For Saying It's Time To Move On From The Epstein Scandal

New York Governor Kathy Hochul had the perfect response after President Donald Trump called on Americans to move on from the Epstein files, falsely claiming he has been cleared by the latest release of documents.

For months, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Confused man shrugging
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

People Share The Weirdest Times They Got Judged For No Reason

Unfortunately, sometimes people carry a chip around on their shoulder, and when the slightest annoyance or inconvenience comes into their field of vision, they lash out.

But let's be honest, sometimes people lash out just because they can.

Keep ReadingShow less