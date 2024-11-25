Jaleel White Hilariously Reveals NSFW Reason Urkel Stopped Wearing Jeans On 'Family Matters'

Reddit user Intrepid_Kitchen7388 asked:

"What company are you convinced actually hates their customers?"

Microsoft

"The problem is that Microsoft cares more about being ubiquitous than being good, and that comes through in everything they do."-

"Sure, dragging a picture f*cks up Word documents, just as it has since 2004, but it doesn't matter because it's the de facto standard for industry."

"Windows phone and Zune were both great products, but no, Microsoft couldn't have just put their ego to the side and allowed the Google Play store."

"They needed to be ubiquitous, you see, so instead you axe all the good products you've made, and invest in rent-seeking in the form of pushing cloud storage that's defaulted into Windows."

~ TSIDAFOE

"AirBnB. They are 100% behind the 'hosts' who sell on their site. They actively hate the people who actually rent their offerings."

"Complain about anything and AirBnB will treat you like a criminal."

~ rubikscanopener

"I will never stay at an AirBnB again. Having to pay a clean-up fee, on top of being told I had to clean a bunch of crap before I left essentially (dishes had to be washed, floors swept/vacuumed, towels had to be put in a very specific spot, etc...) or pay the penalty for not cleaning."

"HOTELS ARE CHEAPER AND CLEANER."

"I’m sad I missed it when it first came out and was actually cool."

~ berttleturtle

24 Hour Fitness

"24 Hour Fitness. They charged me for like three months during lockdown WHEN THEY WERE CLOSED and refused to let me cancel."

"I ended up just canceling my card by the end of it."

~ Mr_Wobble_PNW

ADT Security

"ADT Security. Horrid experience with them. I was sold into a long term contract with them while being mislead that it was the 'standard' and that they didn't have shorter terms."

"They used fear mongering tactics, and when I cancelled due to losing my home and having financial hardships, they billed the hell out of me with a scummy loophole where they keep a separate record of your payment information if you sign up for auto pay."

"Ludicrous."

~ yabo196

Pro Sports Teams/Leagues

"Not necessarily a company, but I’d say over half of the owners of sports teams don’t give a sh*t about their fans, the players, or both."

"For example, my team, the Arizona Cardinals: the owner inherited the team from his dad. The man is a billionaire with a golden opportunity to grow a franchise in an amazing market for sports. But their season ticket holders get very few perks. Maybe a hat or a button."

"The players have to pay for their own food in the team training facility. For Monday Night Football, he opted to take out the cheerleaders to make room for more field-level seating. They had to watch from the locker room."

"That's no way to treat employees. I don’t understand this behavior. And the ultimate outcome of this is a collection of fair weather fans, and a stadium who’s attendance is always at least half full of the other teams fans."

"Whenever there is a problem with this team, the ownership never fixes the problem. Just distract the fans with token items at critical times. And I know it’s systemic."

"Jerry Jones of the Cowboys lets tours walk through the stadium and look at his players through windows in the workout room like they are on display."

"Northwest stadium still exists."

"Raiders ownership opted for more money rather than working to serve the fans of Oakland and work towards a stadium solution."

"Rams owners left the city of St. Louis hanging with an empty stadium and some debt and moved to a more lucrative spot in LA. Chargers did the same and left San Diego hanging out to dry."

"Oakland Athletics ownership would not work in good faith with the city of Oakland and followed the Raiders to Vegas."

"It’s never a fan decision. It’s never a concern about the community they are a huge part of. It’s never about the players who are the product people pay to see. It’s always about a single person or a group of people padding their pockets at whatever cost."

"Sports teams hate their customers."

~ aznuke

Loblaws

"Loblaws. They are the leader in price gouging for food in Canada."

"They edge out competition and are often the only grocer in small-town Canada, leaving people with no other option than to pay hyper-inflated prices for food that has questionable expiration dates."

"Its brands include President's Choice, No Name and Joe Fresh."

"Their customer upgrade/club PC Optimum and the blatant data mining of consumer information and manipulation tactics through so-called 'free membership' to entice people to unknowingly give up their data."

~ nikkesen

Blizzard Entertainment

"Blizzard games. They spent so much money and hours dedicated to creating games no one wanted or asked for, then told the fan base they were wrong about the games they did want."

~ agent_x_75228

Comcast

"Comcast often gets a lot of flak for their customer service. High prices, frequent outages, and long wait times don’t exactly scream customer love."

~ dapper_penguins

"Also unnecessary data caps for most of their customers. There's no technical reason for data caps with cable internet. There's not even data caps with most wireless 5G internet."

"It's just entitlement and greed that negatively impacts families with multiple internet users the most."

~ fuzzydunloblaw

Chipotle

"I think Chipotle hates their customers for pointing out their portion size shrinkage to the point they actually had to address it."

~ Didntlikedefaultname

"I hate when people pretend shrinkflation works by somehow fooling the customer."

"You aren't fooling anyone. You are literally just not giving the consumer a choice. Same price, less product is really obvious, but if the customer still wants that product, they will pay despite knowing full well they are getting less."

"I would genuinely rather pay more for the product to be the same size as before."

~ MrR0undabout

Health Insurance

"Every single US health insurance provider, who devote millions of dollars and work hours every year to making sure that their customers die at a profitable rate."

~ BitterOldPunk

Etsy

"Etsy. I recently gave up selling on there after over ten years, it's one of those platforms where the customer is always right and the seller better just suck it up. You can't speak to a human anymore and now you have to pay to set up an account."

"The amount of scam messages you get is crazy and it's all just people reselling Chinese beads and stuff as 'handmade' these days. They had some bad press a while back because they decided to put restrictions on a lot of seller accounts and just straight up keep the money for up to 70 days."

"Every April they find some way to scrape a few more pennies off the seller, and now you have to pay them to advertise your products, which not needing to do that is the whole point of them existing in the first place."

~ ClaryClarysage

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

"I used to work at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and can confirm everyone there hates the customer."

~ Dangerous-Ad-2308

"Reserved a car from Enterprise on vacation so I could leave early to get back to work, got there and the gal says, 'How can I help you?'."

"I told her I reserved a car, midsized because they were out of economy. She asks my name then looks it up and says, 'Yeah, I’m sorry, we don’t have any cars right now'."

"I said that if they didn’t have a mid sized or whatever, I guess I’d take whatever they got. She then told me they don’t have ANY cars, and that I could reserve one if one comes in."

"I told her I DID reserve one, that’s why I’m here. She asked me if I reserved it online, I told her I did because when I called, the phone tree I reached prompted me to do so."

"She then said, 'Yeah, the online reservations let you reserve cars that aren’t really here. We kinda hate that they do that'."

"I told her not as much as I hate that they do that. F*ck Enterprise."

~ TheWreck-King

Spectrum/Time Warner

"Spectrum/Time Warner. They hate their employees too."

~ Important-Tomato2306

"This is very true. I was taken aback when the techs who came out to work on my cable had to wait an hour on hold with their own company."

~ Stromboli-Calzone

"I moved, changed cable packages and switched to paperless billing at the same time. I didn’t realize for a long time that I was being overcharged every month. Partly my fault, but it’s their legal responsibility to not do that."

"Anyways, while on the phone with them to get my money back, they offered 3 months in credit towards billing. I said that was hilarious, since we know exactly when the charges began and ended."

"After holding for 90 minutes, I spoke with a manager of some sort who was the manager of the previous manager. She said the same sh*t."

"During that 90-minute hold, I read about the class action lawsuit they had just lost for charging for services not rendered, which is exactly what happened to me. I mentioned this and had my money back within 5 minutes."

"They’re pieces of sh*t at Spectrum."

"For what it’s worth, the kid I talked to first said he sees what happened and that it is 'messed up' and to call back and ask for him if nothing was resolved. So good for him. I don’t know what he could have done, but I assume he knew a trustworthy manager or something."

~ OlTommyBombadil

What companies do you see disrespecting their customers?