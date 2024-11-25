Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jaleel White Hilariously Reveals NSFW Reason Urkel Stopped Wearing Jeans On 'Family Matters'

Jaleel White; Jaleel White as Urkel
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The actor revealed on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio how Steve Urkel's iconic suspenders and jeans look had to be altered in the show's final season due to White's noticeable "bulge."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 25, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you're of a certain age, there is no pop-culture nerd more iconic than Steve Urkel, the geek-next-door on the '90s sitcom Family Matters played by actor Jaleel White.

But while he may have been a nasally dork constantly getting into mishaps that made him say "Did I do that?," it turns out Urkel had a rather un-Urkel-esque secret: He was packin'.

That's according to White, who said during an appearance on the Mad Dog Sports Radio show that Urkel had to go through a bit of a wardrobe adjustment as White grew up—in order to accommodate his increasingly noticeable bulge.

White was just 12 when the show began filming in 1989, but by the time it went off the air in 1998 after nine seasons, White was a full-on adult of 21.

So of course that means he quite literally grew up on camera. And it caused some trouble with Urkel's nerdy jeans—which were of course hiked up as high as possible in a manner that, you know, tends to hug certain parts of the male anatomy. The slang phrase "moose knuckle" comes to mind.

Given that Family Matters was part of the family-friend "TGIF" line-up on ABC, that was obviously a no-go, whether it was Urkel or his incredibly smooth and dashing alter-ego Stefan Urquelle on-screen.

White told the radio show's hosts:

“In the final season of Family Matters, it was decided — I was not a part of any of these not sessions — it was decided that I would no longer wear jeans, because they just looked just too tight."
"And if you’ll notice, on the final season of 'Family Matters,' Steve only wears khakis.”

White elaborates on this in his newly released memoir, Growing Up Urkel, writing that bosses on the show said:

“'We want to keep this character going, because everybody knows the character, but we just don’t want certain characteristics anymore.'"
'Let’s get rid of the suspenders. Lower his pants, too. Oh, and . . . it’s getting a bit uncomfortable watching him in tight jeans. There’s a, uh . . . bulge.'"

White goes on to write that he was relieved by the wardrobe change, because those nerdily tight jeans weren't just embarrassing, they were also uncomfortable:

“By the time I entered college in 1995, when the show was in its sixth season, I was peeling myself out of tight Urkel jeans like a banana.”

Yeah, sounds like!

Naturally, people on social media got quite a kick out of learning that Steve Urkel of all people was packing major heat in his britches.





If you want to read even more details of Steve Urkel's heaving bulge, Growing Up Urkel is now in bookstores!

Latest News

Screenshot of James Lankford; Tulsi Gabbard
2024 Election

Conservative Senator Has Warning For Tulsi Gabbard Over Confirmation Hearings

More from Entertainment/celebrities

gray and red shopping carts
Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Confess Which Companies They're Convinced Hate Their Customers

If you ever worked in a public facing service industry, you can understand being perturbed by customers.

But some companies don’t seem to like their consumer base at all. Poor service, poor quality, poor corporate responses... almost lead one to think some corporations actually hatd their customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
A shot of neon sign saying hero in capitol letters against a black background. The neon colors are red, white, dark blue and light blue.
Photo by Anh Henry Nguyen on Unsplash

People Imagine Which Historical Figures Would've Made A Bigger Impact If They'd Lived Longer

No matter who you are or where you come from, life is never long enough.

There will always be more to do and more to say.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Gibsonishere's TikTok video
@gibsonishere/TikTok

Longtime Teacher Explains How Teaching Has Gotten Harder Since The '90s In Eye-Opening TikTok

It's no secret that the educational system in the United States needs some work, and with teachers' turnover rate being higher than ever before, it's hard to imagine how that's going to happen with fewer teachers entering—and staying in—the classroom.

Many teachers have argued that the demands put on teachers are simply too high and unrealistic for even the best of teachers to be truly successful, but their demands are frequently ignored.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @devandonahue
@devandonahue/TikTok

TikToker Floored After Husband's American Airlines 'Flight' Turns Out To Be A Literal Bus

A woman on TikTok went viral after sharing her husband's unique flight experience.

What made it unique, you ask?

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman cringing
Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash

People Explain Which Seemingly Normal Things Are Taboo In Their Country

Each country has its own belief system and rules, and there are some activities and believes that are openly accepted or openly frowned upon, if not punishable by law.

But some things? Some things are just straight-up weird.

Keep ReadingShow less