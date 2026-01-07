Skip to content

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

Cher Brutally Dunks On Kristen Bell's Marriage To Dax Shepard Right To His Face In Hilarious Video

Dax Shepard; Kristen Bell; Cher
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

While a guest on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Cher said that she doesn't get why her Burlesque costar Kristen Bell ended up with Shepard—and he took it in stride.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 07, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
We've all looked at a couple and thought, "what the heck does she see in him?" at one time or another.

And if the couples that make you scratch your head includes actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, you are definitely not alone—even Cher doesn't get it!

The music and film legend is going viral for her brutally hilarious take on Shepard and Bell's union during her visit to Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

Shepard interviewed the Hollywood icon along with his wife Bell, who worked together on the 2010 camp classic Burlesque, and during their chat, Cher ribbed Shepard by saying that Bell is "the better half" of their marriage.

Shepard countered by asking Cher for her recommendations for a different husband for Bell:

“Who would be your dream partner for her? ’Cause I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree."

Cher responded with a bewildered "I don't know!" while Bell demurred that Shepard was just being "self-deprecating."

But then the conversation took a hilarious turn. Cher, in her ever pithy way, told Shepard:

"No, but the truth is, I trust [Bell]. So you must have something that I don’t see.”

Brutal! But Bell quickly agreed, telling Cher that, "there is a LOT to this man!," suggesting that there's more to Shepard than meets the eye.

And Cher's response to that was even funnier. She simply gave a resigned, unconvinced "alright." Who knew Cher was so good at roasting!

Though Shepard took Cher's comments as the good-natured ribbing they were obviously intended to be, the conversation did eventually shift to the things that make his and Bell's relationship work.

Shepard cited the fact that, unlike a lot of men, he isn't bothered by the fact that Bell's star is much brighter in the firmament of Hollywood than his is.

He told Cher:

“I’ll tell you the thing that you should like about me: I’m not threatened by her shining."
“I love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”

On social media, fans were loving Cher's hilariously withering take on Shepard and Bell's union.






In the end, Bell assured her iconic former costar that she will eventually see in Shepard what she sees in him.

She told Cher:

"You’re gonna learn to love him. He’s almost too good for me.”

We'll see. No doubt Cher will let us know what she thinks down the road!

