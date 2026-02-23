Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

During a night meant to celebrate historic wins for the cast and crew of Sinners, the BAFTA Awards took a jarring turn when an audience member shouted a racial slur.

John Davidson—the real-life inspiration for the British film I Swear—shouted the N-word at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo while they presented the award for best visual effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

You can watch the tense moment below:

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTA Film Awards



Host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their understanding after several outbursts throughout the event

The outburst followed host Alan Cumming’s opening monologue, during which Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, was visibly ticking. Additional outbursts were audible throughout the ceremony, including “shut the f**k up” during an introductory speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt and “f**k you” as the directors of Boong, which won best children’s and family film, accepted their award.

Before the moment involving Jordan and Lindo, Cumming addressed the audience.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and for helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Davidson, the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated I Swear, was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 25. His symptoms began when he was 12 and include involuntary tics and vocal outbursts, sometimes involving profanity.

I Swear stars The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Robert Aramayo as Davidson, following him at age 25 after his appearance in the seminal BBC documentary John’s Not Mad, which introduced Tourette syndrome to a wider audience.

Directed, written, and produced by Kirk Jones, the film received five BAFTA nominations, including best leading actor for Aramayo, best supporting actor for Peter Mullan, best original screenplay, and outstanding British film. It won for casting, and Aramayo also received BAFTA’s EE Rising Star award.

Davidson confirmed in a statement released today that he removed himself from the theater:

“I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness, and understanding from others, and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

A source told the outlet he was an “invited guest” and would not be asked to leave under any circumstances.

Cumming later revisited the issue during the broadcast.

“Tourette syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Some viewers took issue with Cumming’s phrasing—particularly his use of “if,” which they felt minimized the impact of the moment. At the Warner Bros. after-party, Lindo told Vanity Fair that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” while presenting, but added that he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward.”

In addition, the outbursts were not cut from the initial broadcast, which aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom with a two-hour delay and on E! in the United States.

In a statement to the press , a BBC spokesperson said:

"We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

Elsewhere in the ceremony, part of an acceptance speech, including the remark “Free Palestine,” was edited out of the BBC broadcast. In a separate statement, BAFTA acknowledged the “harm this has caused” and said it would “address what happened and apologise to all.”

Tourette syndrome is characterized by sudden, involuntary, and repetitive movements or sounds known as tics. Between 10% and 30% of people with the condition experience coprolalia—tics involving socially inappropriate or obscene language—according to the charity Tourette’s Action.

Black TikToker @sh4ysgrwm, who educates followers about Tourette syndrome, posted a video explaining coprolalia and noting that it affects a minority of people with the condition.

Explaining her perspective, @sh4ysgrwm said:

“I'm not going to say that people can't be offended by the fact that somebody said the N-word as a tic. However, it's not something that somebody can control. It's not something that somebody wants to say…”

She urged viewers to extend grace and understanding, noting calls for violence against people with Tourette syndrome.

She later added:

“Coprolalia causes involuntary swearing and inappropriate tics. This can include the N-word, slurs, etc. I am a black person, and even I have the N-word tic and slurs as tics. This is something I don't see many talk about because of situations like this.”

She has since stepped back from posting after receiving backlash.

You can watch her take below:

@sh4ysgrwm it’s an unfortunate situation all around. But the ableism is unacceptable. Having these kinds of tics does not mean that we actively have it in our vocabulary. #baftas #tourettesawareness #foryoupagе #fyp

Online, reaction quickly splintered. Some posts turned overtly ableist toward Davidson, others trafficked in racist language aimed at Jordan and Lindo, while many called for grace and accountability in equal measure.

You can view the reactions below:

Despite the controversy, Sinners made history. Wunmi Mosaku became the first Black British winner in the supporting actress category at the BAFTA Film Awards. Mosaku previously won in the same category at the TV BAFTAs nine years ago for her role in the BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

BAFTA has yet to award a Black filmmaker the best director prize.

The film became the most decorated movie by a Black director at the 2026 ceremony, with Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller earning three awards. Coogler also became the first Black winner of the BAFTA for original screenplay.

You can watch his acceptance speech here:

As awards season heads toward the Oscars, Sinners carries forward its historic momentum.

The BAFTAs proved that even in moments of triumph, unresolved tensions around race and disability can rise just as loudly, competing for the same stage. True inclusion requires more than a seat in the room; it demands empathy, accountability, and grace when difficult moments unfold in real time.



