Former Reality Star Fired From New Show After Going On Racist Tirade About Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Olympic Figure Skater Amber Glenn Turns 'Woke' Insult On Its Head With Iconic Message To Critics

Amber Glenn
Xue Yuge/Xinhua via Getty Images

After receiving backlash for speaking out against the Trump administration, U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn showed off her gold medal from the team event with a message for critics.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 13, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

Team USA women's figure skaters Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu were instrumental in the team event where their scores, combined with Ilia Malinin (men's), Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance), and pairs team Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, led to a Team USA gold medal.

On Wednesday, Glenn shared a series of photos on TikTok to celebrate that win and send a clear message.

Glenn hashtagged Olympics, TeamUSA, and tagged teammate Alysa Liu's TikTok, @frigouscigous.

The soundtrack?

A soundclip from Famous Dex's "Hoes Mad." The mad hoes in question are MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's MAGA minions who have been sending Glenn hate ever since she gave an honest answer to a reporter's direct question.

For those who missed it, a reporter asked Glenn how the president’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people affects her.

Glenn, who is bisexual/pansexual, said she wanted to "try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times."

The Olympian added:

"I know that a lot of people will say, ‘You’re just an athlete, stick to your job, shut up about politics,’ but politics affect us all."
"It is something that I will not just be quiet about, because it is something that affects us in our everyday lives. So of course there are things that I disagree with, but as a community, we are strong, and we support each other, and brighter days are ahead of us."

While Glenn just shared her truth, the MAGAsphere went on the attack, leading Glenn to take a break from social media. Her return included a message for both her fans and her haters.

The TikTok slide show of images was titled and captioned:

"They hate to see two woke bitches winning"
"If 'Woke' means people who use their platforms to advocate for marginalized communities in the country that they are actively representing....... Then yeah sure?"

You can see the four images of Glenn and Liu here:

@amberglenniceskater/TikTok

People, including Liu and TJ Maxx, appreciated the clapback.

Liu and Glenn will soon return to the ice to compete for individual gold, silver, or bronze.

The women's singles figure skating short program takes place on Tuesday, February 17. The women's final (free skate) is scheduled for Thursday, February 19.

