Restaurant Sparks Heated Debate After Adding Mandatory 20% No-Tipping Fee To Diners' Checks

Tipping culture is an incredibly divisive topic, leading people to question if customers and restaurant guests should be made responsible for the livelihood of those who serve them their meals at these establishments.

Redditor Bulgingpants added fuel to the fire when they shared a receipt in the "End Tipping" subReddit from a restaurant called Burdell in Oakland, California, remarking:

"What the f is this?"

There were many possible points of discussion, like two servings of chicken being priced at $90 and a slice of carrot cake coming in at another $18.

But the jarring feature on the receipt was the mandatory tip, called a "service charge" at 20 percent. Based on this meal, it was $32.20 before tax, so the customers technically had to pay the $32.20 and another few dollars just to cover the tip.

The Burdell staff also printed a note at the bottom of the receipt, describing the service charge:

"Tipping in the US has an ugly past, allowing the continuation of underpaid labor. We don't like that history."

"Included on your check is a 20% Service Charge, which we use to pay hourly staff a consistent and livable wage, not dependent on archaic tipping customs or chance."

"No need to add anything else. Thank you!"

You can see the original receipt here:

u/Bulgingpants/Reddit

Fellow Redditors called the restaurant out for still placing the onus on their customers.

"So, 'we don't like the tipping culture,' and YOU will need to pay our staff a livable wage. I will be honest, I would have asked for it to be removed!" - Bluestatevibes

"We don’t like tipping, it is ugly, so here is a 20% service charge instead. Thank you, and please come again. Don’t forget we charged you nine dollars for boiled peanuts, too." - jkprop

"He is still using his customers to pay his employees, while making a 400% markup on a chicken breast."

"He is still a sh*tty business owner. Don’t go there, and spam the reviews with one star." - Lovetritoons

"The business takes this money and then 'distributes' it. It’s right there in the ridiculous notation. I only tip cash and would have asked for this to be removed." - Rivercomplex1769

"We also added tax to that 20% surcharge... for your convenience. You're welcome." - MyldExcitement

Other Redditors agreed and pointed out that the restaurant should have the money to pay their staff, based on the receipt totals.

"$90 for two chickens and $16 for carrot cake! Let's be honest, with prices like these, they can more than afford to pay their employees a livable wage. The markup on the chicken alone is 600 to 800%!" - Imposter_89

"If they’re going to do this, they should just raise prices on everything a bit to even things out instead of a surprise charge later." - lycanthrope90

"This is the same as just upping the menu 20%. Problem is, I don’t think the OP knew it would happen before the bill came, which is the scummy part." - Consistent_Laziness

"If you don't like tipping, don't give your money to companies that expect you to pay for their employees. Simple as that." - ilikepastuh

"This is the problem, though... Not tipping does not end the problem of a business not paying its employees. Not eating at the bull sh*t establishment or people refusing to work there will be the only thing to cause the change." - confident_cabbage

It's commendable that this restaurant is at least bringing the issue up and attempting to address it, but their methods are questionable at best.

By driving up prices and adding mandatory fees, they're still placing the responsibility on their customers to pay their staff, simply by calling it something else, which is less than sustainable in the long run.