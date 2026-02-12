Skip to content

Viral Video Of Delivery Robot Maneuvering Around Unhoused Man In Miami Is Honestly So Dystopian

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Restaurant Sparks Heated Debate After Adding Mandatory 20% No-Tipping Fee To Diners' Checks

Screenshot from Redditor Bulgingpants' Reddit post
u/Bulgingpants/Reddit

A Reddit user shared their receipt from the restaurant Burdell in Oakland, California, after they were surprised to see a 20% service charge in lieu of tipping, along with a message from the restaurant at the bottom of the receipt—and it sparked a debate about who is responsible for paying workers a livable wage.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Tipping culture is an incredibly divisive topic, leading people to question if customers and restaurant guests should be made responsible for the livelihood of those who serve them their meals at these establishments.

Redditor Bulgingpants added fuel to the fire when they shared a receipt in the "End Tipping" subReddit from a restaurant called Burdell in Oakland, California, remarking:

"What the f is this?"

There were many possible points of discussion, like two servings of chicken being priced at $90 and a slice of carrot cake coming in at another $18.

But the jarring feature on the receipt was the mandatory tip, called a "service charge" at 20 percent. Based on this meal, it was $32.20 before tax, so the customers technically had to pay the $32.20 and another few dollars just to cover the tip.

The Burdell staff also printed a note at the bottom of the receipt, describing the service charge:

"Tipping in the US has an ugly past, allowing the continuation of underpaid labor. We don't like that history."
"Included on your check is a 20% Service Charge, which we use to pay hourly staff a consistent and livable wage, not dependent on archaic tipping customs or chance."
"No need to add anything else. Thank you!"

You can see the original receipt here:

u/Bulgingpants/Reddit

Fellow Redditors called the restaurant out for still placing the onus on their customers.

"So, 'we don't like the tipping culture,' and YOU will need to pay our staff a livable wage. I will be honest, I would have asked for it to be removed!" - Bluestatevibes

"We don’t like tipping, it is ugly, so here is a 20% service charge instead. Thank you, and please come again. Don’t forget we charged you nine dollars for boiled peanuts, too." - jkprop

"He is still using his customers to pay his employees, while making a 400% markup on a chicken breast."

"He is still a sh*tty business owner. Don’t go there, and spam the reviews with one star." - Lovetritoons

"The business takes this money and then 'distributes' it. It’s right there in the ridiculous notation. I only tip cash and would have asked for this to be removed." - Rivercomplex1769

"We also added tax to that 20% surcharge... for your convenience. You're welcome." - MyldExcitement

Other Redditors agreed and pointed out that the restaurant should have the money to pay their staff, based on the receipt totals.

"$90 for two chickens and $16 for carrot cake! Let's be honest, with prices like these, they can more than afford to pay their employees a livable wage. The markup on the chicken alone is 600 to 800%!" - Imposter_89

"If they’re going to do this, they should just raise prices on everything a bit to even things out instead of a surprise charge later." - lycanthrope90

"This is the same as just upping the menu 20%. Problem is, I don’t think the OP knew it would happen before the bill came, which is the scummy part." - Consistent_Laziness

"If you don't like tipping, don't give your money to companies that expect you to pay for their employees. Simple as that." - ilikepastuh

"This is the problem, though... Not tipping does not end the problem of a business not paying its employees. Not eating at the bull sh*t establishment or people refusing to work there will be the only thing to cause the change." - confident_cabbage

It's commendable that this restaurant is at least bringing the issue up and attempting to address it, but their methods are questionable at best.

By driving up prices and adding mandatory fees, they're still placing the responsibility on their customers to pay their staff, simply by calling it something else, which is less than sustainable in the long run.

Latest News

Team Canada arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
News

Canadian Olympic Team Reacts To Deadly School Shooting: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Jennifer Garner
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Just Pitched A New Sport For The Winter Olympics—And Fans Are Into It

Elis Lundholm
Olympics

NBC Apologizes After Commentators Repeatedly Misgendered Trans Winter Olympic Skier

More from Trending

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News Host Gives Jesse Watters Blunt Reality Check After Stranger Called Him A 'Fascist'

Fox News personality Jesse Watters got a brutal reality check from his colleague Jessica Tarlov when he shared a story live on The Five about his bewilderment after a stranger shouted "F.U. fascist!" at him while he was walking his dog in his neighborhood.

Watters previously lived in a Manhattan rental and currently lives in a $2.8 million mansion in Bernardsville, New Jersey—where at least one neighbor is not a fan of his.

Keep ReadingShow less
Patrick Morrisey
@ameliaknisely/X

GOP West Virginia Governor's Press Conference Goes Viral For Hilariously Awkward Typo On Sign

MAGA Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey decided to hold a press conference at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, to ask voters to support state income tax cuts.

But his message was derailed by a detail no one on the governor's team, including the man himself, noticed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

In an interview with Real America's Voice, Missouri Republican Representative Mark Alford said House Republicans are now "investigating" rapper Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, claiming it "could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction" for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, which was broadcast live on February 1, 2004, featured singers Justin Timberlake and Jackson. The show is infamous for the moment Timberlake exposed Jackson's breast for a moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was swiftly criticized after she tried to sweep aside President Donald Trump's role in the Epstein files, urging the press—and by extension the public—to "move on" from the matter.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

As several Olympians have made headlines in the past week for statements critical of the Trump administration's policies, particularly amid the ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown, JD Vance criticized those Olympians who, as he put it, "pop off about politics."

For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep ReadingShow less