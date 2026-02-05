NY Governor Epically Zings Trump For Saying It's Time To Move On From The Epstein Scandal

Skip to content

Philly Woman Goes Viral With Her Totally Chill Reaction To Her Car Being Completely Frozen In Ice

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 05, 2026
New York Governor Kathy Hochul had the perfect response after President Donald Trump called on Americans to move on from the Epstein files, falsely claiming he has been cleared by the latest release of documents.

For months, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump—who admitted he had not read newly released files containing thousands of photos of Epstein's properties, emails, flight logs, and tips submitted to the FBI through its National Threat Operations Center—said:

"I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else. Now that nothing came out about me other than it was a conspiracy against me, literrally by Epstein and other people, but I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like health care and something people care about."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Just days ago, the Justice Department released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein.

According to an internal email sent last year by an FBI official, Trump is among roughly six high-profile men referenced in bureau files containing what the official described as “salacious information.”

Portions of that material stem from more than a dozen submissions made to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia. Several of those tips allege sexual abuse involving Trump and Epstein. Last summer, FBI officials consolidated the submissions into a briefing document, which was included in the batch of records made public on Friday.

In total, the most recent release from the Justice Department includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Donald Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms. Earlier releases of the Epstein-related records, made public late last year, contained an additional 130 files with references tied to Trump.

Shortly afterward, in response to an X account that reported Trump's insistence that the country "turn the page on the Epstein scandal," Hochul responded with the following zinger via her official press office:

"Won't matter. His name is on the next page too."

You can see the post below.

Oh snap—she's right, isn't she?



Hochul: 1. Trump: 0.

