Figure Skater Shares Hopeful Update After His Popular 'Minions' Routine Was Banned Just Days Before Olympics

Minions… on ice? That was the plan for Olympic figure skater Tomás-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté, who hoped to bring a dose of animated absurdity to the 2026 Winter Olympics with a Minions-inspired routine set to music from the 2015 film. Instead, just days before the Games, the crowd-pleasing program was abruptly pulled.
The Catalan skater had used the music throughout the season without issue after purchasing the required permissions under International Skating Union (ISU) regulations. Thanks to its playful originality, the routine had become one of the most anticipated men’s short programs heading into Milan-Cortina.
Guarino Sabaté’s routine can be viewed below:
And for anyone who somehow missed the DreamWorks animation renaissance of the 2010s: The Minions are the mischievous, banana-loving yellow characters introduced in Despicable Me before spinning off into their own blockbuster franchise.
Powered by slapstick humor and gibberish language, they’ve become one of the most recognizable animated properties of the past decade. Their exaggerated movements and comic timing made them an unusually natural fit for a figure skating program built on playfulness rather than gravitas.
But the Minions apparently won’t be making an Olympic appearance. Guarino Sabaté shared the setback in an Instagram post on Monday, explaining that his intention had always been to bring fun and lightness to the competition.
Guarino Sabaté addressed the clearance process directly in his post:
“I followed all required procedures and submitted my music through the ISU ClicknClear system back in August, and I competed with this program throughout the entire season.”
He also revealed that the copyright issue surfaced at the eleventh hour, despite the music having already been cleared and performed multiple times in competition.
Guarino Sabaté detailed the last-minute timing:
“Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues. Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing.”
Guarino Sabaté began skating in 2007 and rose steadily through the ranks. As an advanced novice, he competed internationally for Spain and won the national title in December 2014. The following season, he moved up to juniors and represented Spain at two international events in September and November 2015.
Despite the copyright issue, he promised fans he would adapt and compete, though likely without the familiar yellow-and-blue costume that helped turn his routine into a viral favorite.
He added:
“However, I’m facing this challenge head-on and will do everything I can to make the best of the situation.”
You can view his entire post below:
The Minions franchise is owned by Universal Pictures, which is part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and NBCUniversal. NBC is also the official U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games—an overlap that left some fans confused about why the music couldn’t be cleared.
According to information shared with Guarino Sabaté, Universal Pictures denied permission for “Universal Fanfare” by the Minions, the first of four musical tracks in his short program. The remaining tracks—“Vicious Funk” by Héctor Pereira, “Freedom” by Pharrell Williams, and “Papaya (Minions Remix)” by the Funny Minions—were still pending approval for separate reasons.
His costume, which includes elements reminiscent of the Minions’ uniform, was also under review.
So, technically, Guarino Sabaté is not outright prohibited from skating to the music.
However, without authorization from Universal Pictures, both he and the Spanish Olympic Committee could face copyright infringement claims, and broadcasters could refuse to air his performance.
His story was quickly dubbed “Minionsgate,” as social media filled with disappointment. Fans lamented the loss of one of the men’s event’s most lighthearted routines, while others expressed confusion over why Universal Pictures declined permission despite the program having been cleared and performed throughout the season.
You can view the reactions below:
For Guarino Sabaté, Milan-Cortina was supposed to be his defining Olympic moment.
And it looks as if that moment may be back on track:
🇪🇸 Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté says that due to the support he’s received Universal Studios have reconsidered and granted the rights for his Minions program, there are still a couple of things to be tied up but he is very close to clearing it. pic.twitter.com/FkgNCQGl8t
According to Variety, Universal Studios reversed course and granted approval as of yesterday for Guarino Sabaté to perform his fan-favorite Minions routine at the Winter Olympics. According to the skater, the decision came after an outpouring of support on social media prompted the studio to reconsider ahead of his Olympic debut.
You can view his Instagram post celebrating the copyright victory here:
The overalls may have briefly been shelved, but the moment wasn’t. And now, with the Minions cleared for takeoff, Guarino Sabaté’s Olympic story is still waiting to be written.
The men’s single short program competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics begins on February 10.