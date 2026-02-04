Team USA Olympian Shows Off All The Free Swag She's Gotten—And People Are Stunned

If you ever thought Olympic athletes might not receive all of the fanfare and freebies that their fellow athletes do, don't worry.
USA Winter Olympics snowboarder Hahna Norman posted several videos of products she received from various clothing lines, and it's a lot.
Norman started the 2026 haul series with a giant travel suitcase she received from Nike, complete with a wide range of products to keep her warm while out in the elements, as well as cute and comfortable while at various events.
At the start of the first of three Nike haul videos, the bag was so overstuffed that the items inside started to expand when Norman unzipped the suitcase. It also came with a guide that listed everything included, as well as product descriptions and photographs of models.
You can watch the first of the three haul videos here:
Nike included a wide range of winter gear, including multiple puffer jackets and easy-to-layer zip-up shirts. There were also other sports items, like sports bras, shoes, and winter hats and gloves.
You can watch the second video of the three here:
Nike also included casual clothing like comfortable t-shirts and lounge pants, skirts, and hoodies.
You can watch the third of the three videos here:
Norman also received a large bag of clothing from SKIMS in a fluffy white tote bag.
Inside, the SKIMS team included matching lounge sets and pajamas, a bathrobe, t-shirt, tank top, and crew neck, featuring the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings.
You can watch the SKIMS haul here:
Then Ralph Lauren got involved by sending a carry-on-sized suitcase with a range of crew necks, sweaters, and hoodies that looked like the perfect combination of comfortable, warm, and fashionable.
You can watch the Ralph Lauren haul here:
Kappa, which offers luxurious and high-quality sportswear, provided the team with all of their competition-appropriate gear.
You can watch the Kappa haul here:
Fans were excited for the hauls and joked about their career choices.
These hauls were impressive, but it's hard to imagine all of the products being used—or how the athletes will get so much gear back home!