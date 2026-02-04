Skip to content

Mike Johnson Ripped After Trying To School Pope Leo On The Bible After He Criticized Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Team USA Olympian Shows Off All The Free Swag She's Gotten—And People Are Stunned

Screenshots from ​@hahna.boards's TikTok videos
@hahna.boards/TikTok

Olympic snowboarder Hahna Norman shared a series of videos on TikTok documenting all the free gear she's getting for competing at the Olympics this year—and it's a ton of stuff.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

If you ever thought Olympic athletes might not receive all of the fanfare and freebies that their fellow athletes do, don't worry.

USA Winter Olympics snowboarder Hahna Norman posted several videos of products she received from various clothing lines, and it's a lot.

Norman started the 2026 haul series with a giant travel suitcase she received from Nike, complete with a wide range of products to keep her warm while out in the elements, as well as cute and comfortable while at various events.

At the start of the first of three Nike haul videos, the bag was so overstuffed that the items inside started to expand when Norman unzipped the suitcase. It also came with a guide that listed everything included, as well as product descriptions and photographs of models.

You can watch the first of the three haul videos here:

@hahna.boards

Team USA Olympic gear haul Nike edition. Lots of hauls coming soon so be prepared for some more vids!! #olympics #milancortina2026 #fyp #teamusagearhaul #nikeolypics

Nike included a wide range of winter gear, including multiple puffer jackets and easy-to-layer zip-up shirts. There were also other sports items, like sports bras, shoes, and winter hats and gloves.

You can watch the second video of the three here:

@hahna.boards

Part 2!! Massive shout out to Nike. All this stuff is so awesome. #olympics #fyp #teamusagearhaul #snowboarding #milancortina2026

Nike also included casual clothing like comfortable t-shirts and lounge pants, skirts, and hoodies.

You can watch the third of the three videos here:

@hahna.boards

Pt.3 Nike haul!! Last part. Thanks again Nike this stuff was awesome. #olympics #fyp #teamusagearhaul #milancortina2026 #nikeolypics

Norman also received a large bag of clothing from SKIMS in a fluffy white tote bag.

Inside, the SKIMS team included matching lounge sets and pajamas, a bathrobe, t-shirt, tank top, and crew neck, featuring the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings.

You can watch the SKIMS haul here:

@hahna.boards

Skims Olympic athlete addition! So sick thank you skims #olympics #teamusagearhaul #fyp #snowboarding #skims

Then Ralph Lauren got involved by sending a carry-on-sized suitcase with a range of crew necks, sweaters, and hoodies that looked like the perfect combination of comfortable, warm, and fashionable.

You can watch the Ralph Lauren haul here:

@hahna.boards

Long awaited Ralph Lauren Haul. Absolutely in love with some of these pieces thank you Ralph! #olympics #teamusagearhaul #milancortina2026 #fyp #snowboarding

Kappa, which offers luxurious and high-quality sportswear, provided the team with all of their competition-appropriate gear.

You can watch the Kappa haul here:

@hahna.boards

Last but not least the unis. Thank you kappa #olympics #teamusagearhaul #fyp #milancortina2026 #viral

Fans were excited for the hauls and joked about their career choices.

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

@hahna.boards/TikTok

These hauls were impressive, but it's hard to imagine all of the products being used—or how the athletes will get so much gear back home!

