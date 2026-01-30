Melania Trump's Eyeroll-Worthy Description Of Her Husband Has The Internet Crying Foul

In her video of the nuptials, TikToker @katrinabadowski smiles to the camera, looking somewhat confused, with the text overlay:

"That one time I witnessed a wedding on a Southwest flight."

One of the flight attendants announces:

"Please remain seated as a courtesy to the bride and groom."

"As you all know, Southwest is known as the Love Airline, and today, love is in the air!"

"We have a couple on board, Tina and Roger, who are about to literally walk down the aisle on this flight."

"All of you are invited to the wedding.

Tina, the bride, then walks down the aisle in a short white dress, looking nervous but happy, to the song "If I Could Fly" by One Direction.

Up front stands a wedding officiant with Roger, the groom, wearing an orange dress shirt and munching on chewing gum mid-ceremony.

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

The wedding officiant runs through the traditional wedding ceremony script and ends with:

"By the power vested in me by the state of Indiana, the F.A.A., and Southwest Airlines, I now pronounce you man and wife."

When the flight lands and everyone steps off the plane, the entire walkway to the terminal is decorated with streamers to celebrate the happy couple.

Waiting at the gate are friends and members of the bride and groom's families. Music is played, a little flower girl throws petals on the ground in front of the gate, and people dance and celebrate right there in the waiting area.

The bride and groom then ride away on a baggage claim truck that is decorated with a "Just Married" sign and fuzzy dice.

You can watch the video here:

@katrinabadowski Congratulations Tina and Roger 😂🥰 @Southwest Airlines #loveisintheair #wedding

Some TikTokers found this to be one of the strangest examples of free will that they'd ever seen.

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

But other TikTokers just found the whole arrangement to be weird.

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

@katrinabadowski/Tiktok

That sentiment was shared on the "TikTok Cringe" subReddit, where Redditor monsterfcker69 said:

"This would ruin my whole week."

Fellow Redditors agreed wholeheartedly.

"'If anyone has any reason why these two should not be joined in marriage...'"

"DING (from 13B)." - FlickrPaul

"'All of you are invited to the wedding.'"

"Yeah, no sh*t, where else am I going to go?!" - Regretted_Simian

"All the RSVP-nos just start jumping out of the plane with glasses of champagne and parachutes." - GEAX

"He absolutely does not look excited. I mean, they both look uncomfortable, but at least she looks kind of happy. He’s like, 'let’s get this over with.' YIKES."

"Who even came up with this idea? Did they even want to do this?" - ionlyjoined4thecats

"Walking down the aisle to 'If I Could Fly' by One Direction has raised so many questions for me. And not good ones." - DisastrousAge4650

This wedding arrangement definitely would not be everyone's cup of tea, but it seemed to work for Tina and Roger!

Perhaps this was a crafty way to save money on the ceremony so that they could focus their funds on a honeymoon or other travel plans.

Either way, it's their wedding, and they can fly if they want to.