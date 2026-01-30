Melania Trump's Eyeroll-Worthy Description Of Her Husband Has The Internet Crying Foul

Skip to content

First Lady Melania Trump stopped by Fox News ahead of the release of her new documentary Melania—and she gave a one-word description of President Trump that doesn't track with reality.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Melania Trump has hit the publicity circuit to try to drum up interest in her documentary, Melania. The film is set to release Friday, January 30, but advance ticket sales have been dismal at best.

In an appearance on Fox News' The Five, Melania Trump spoke about how great her husband MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is as a leader in a speech that didn't seem at all scripted by the White House.

The FLOTUS told the panel:

"I think he's unifier. Um, he's unifier not just here in United States but around the world. Uh, he stopped many wars."

Unfortunately, none of the countries in which Trump stopped wars appear to be aware that he did so, as the POTUS has been openly mocked by several world leaders for his claims.

In October 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama were caught on a hot mic joking about and laughing at Donald Trump’s false claim of facilitating a peace deal between Albania and Azerbaijan.

Melania then contradicted herself by stating there's great opposition to Donald in the United States.

"And as well, here in United States, it's a lot of opposition, and, uh, that's the problem, right?"

Maybe she meant he unifies people against himself? There's a tremendous amount of evidence—record numbers of people at anti-Trump protests—to support that claim.

She added:

"So the people, uh, not agreeing with everything what he does, and, um, you know, they just need to come on the same page and see that he wants to make America only safer—and better."

You can see her comments here:

On Thursday, Melania Trump again repeated her lines about her husband as a unifier to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business' Mornings With Maria.

People online mocked both the idea of Trump as a unifier and Melania's new film about herself.

😂 Unifier - its true. He unified 🇺🇸 allies against Trump.
— 🇩🇰🇺🇦🇬🇪🇪🇺Tordenskjold🔔 (@tordenskjoldcph.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:22 AM



Anyone capable of marrying that guy is… not to be trusted in any capacity
— angrymoderate.bsky.social (@angrymoderate.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 1:35 PM


@rapbastardz/Bluesky



The only thing he's unifying is a world-wide opposition that wants him gone. Now.
— Enemies of Fascism (@dagrtnpwrflmrfixit.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:43 AM



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he has unified with our enemies and those who gave him cash. And drove away our friends
— Vic (@decker2000.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 8:42 PM



@guvnor.rider/Threads


Trump can’t even unify his makeup with his skin tone. This woman is sycophant #1 in the MAGA universe.
— Great Black Shark (@aziatic77.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:33 PM



Melania Trump: "I think he's unifier. He's unifying not just here in the United States but around the world.Iraqi protesters burn photos of Trump amid his threats over al-MalikiProtesters in Baghdad burned photos of Donald Trump and waved the Iraqi flag, aje.news/cx27f6

[image or embed]
— bennythesnitch.bsky.social (@bennythesnitch.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:20 PM


.The U.S. Embassy in Denmark removed 44 Danish flags honoring Danish soldiers killed in Afghanistan outside the building, drawing outrage from the country’s veterans www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/0...

[image or embed]
— bennythesnitch.bsky.social (@bennythesnitch.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:24 PM



Unifying the world in the hatred of us.
— Freestatefemale (@freestatefemale.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:16 PM



I estimate that Melania statement cost Trump about $1.5 million. That roughly equals one low-level pardon.
— experimental22.bsky.social (@experimental22.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:03 PM


@hamsamick/X


Unifying in being the most hated person in the world.
— Nicholas Griffo (@vatruthteller.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:55 PM



“Biggest movie premiere in history.” “Largest crowd ever at an inauguration.”
— #14 (@bryanjersey-14.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:50 PM



She’s as much of a delusional liar as he is. Barron has no chance.
— Dandy Dirky (@gloriousbasterd.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:53 PM

Amazon MGM reportedly paid $40 million for rights to Melania and another $35 million for marketing on a film projected to make far less than that at the box office.

A private screening was held at the White House followed by a red carpet, invitation only premiere at the Kennedy Center that the press—aside from One America News Network—and critics were barred from attending.

@schooley/Bluesky


No screening for critics means it's a stinkerRegal Cinema Times Square shows 97% availability Friday ---- In NYC where they lived

[image or embed]
— Sherry (@sherry2.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:46 PM


Airlines will not show this to prevent walkouts.

[image or embed]
— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:12 PM

The film is Brett Ratner’s return to directing after being blackballed following several credible sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 by six women, including actors Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. In December 2025, Ratner was revealed to be in the Epstein files.

The Trump White House hasn't disclosed if Ratner and the President met through their mutual friend, Jeffrey Epstein, prior to Ratner’s involvement in the film.

